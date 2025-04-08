TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Food insecurity is a non-partisan emergency. That's why Food Banks Canada and each of its 11 provincial and territorial associations have called on all political parties to commit to reducing food insecurity in Canada by 50 per cent by 2030. We're also calling on the parties to include steps in their platforms to demonstrate how they will achieve this ambitious but feasible goal.

Read the open letter below.

This election, join our call for change: Cut food insecurity in Canada in half by 2030

An open letter from Canada's national, provincial, and territorial food bank associations

Dear voters in Canada,

As the federal election approaches, your attention will be pulled in many directions, often for good reasons. Through it all, we urge you not to overlook one of the most pressing challenges facing Canada today: a crisis level of food insecurity.

The most recent data reveals a stark reality: almost a quarter of the people in Canada are living with food insecurity. Even more shocking, this is probably an underestimate of the true proportion.

This month alone, over two million people will visit food banks, which are buckling under the strain of increased demand. In challenging times, our nation's extraordinary food bankers roll up their sleeves to help as many people as possible. But their capacity isn't infinite, and in the past year, nearly 30% of food banks ran out of food before the demand was met. Another 56% gave less food than usual to each visitor, to avoid running out.

Widespread hunger is a non-partisan crisis. That's why we're encouraging everyone to join us in calling on all political parties to commit to reducing food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. We also call on the parties to include steps in their platforms to demonstrate how they will achieve this.

We represent 12 associations that together support over 5,500 food banks and community organizations. It wouldn't be realistic — nor necessary — for us to always agree about everything. But on this issue, we speak as one. In these times of uncertainty, we need to lean on each other and demand collectively that our governments take strong and meaningful actions.

Tariffs and the other challenges facing our country highlight the urgency of immediate support for our neighbours in need.

They also illustrate the critical importance of longer-term policy solutions to address the root causes of food bank use, which include a skyrocketing cost of living, incomes that haven't kept pace, and a broken social safety net.

Unfortunately, we're not likely to see these challenges leave us anytime soon. Yet this election presents an incredible opportunity to impact the future well-being of everyone within our borders, by electing a government that focuses on both immediate relief and long-term change. We can't expect Canada to rise to whatever challenges lie ahead when a quarter of its residents are struggling to meet their basic needs.

The real catalyst will be you — the voters. No matter your party, make tackling hunger in Canada your voting priority. This election is about the kind of country we want to be: a Canada where no one goes hungry.

Are you with us? Let our political parties know that food insecurity is a top priority for you by joining our shared call for change at https://foodbankscanada.ca/election-2025/#elections-act

Sincerely,

Food Banks Canada

Food Banks BC

Food Banks Alberta

Food Banks of Saskatchewan

Harvest Manitoba

Feed Ontario

Banques alimentaires du Québec

Food Depot Alimentaire (New Brunswick)

Feed Nova Scotia

The Upper Room/PEI Food Banks

Community Food Sharing Association (Newfoundland and Labrador)

Food Bank Society of the Yukon

