TORONTO, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) today announced that three businesses have pleaded guilty and have been fined following a joint investigation into illegal business practices related to the employment of foreign nationals.

On February 28, 2025, in Oshawa, Ontario, the three businesses pleaded guilty as follows:

CDA Landscape Services, to 20 counts of employing a foreign national without authorization

TDA Landscape Services, to 2 counts of employing a foreign national without authorization

SDA Services, to 2 counts of employing a foreign national without authorization

As a result, CDA Landscape Services was fined $400,000, TDA Landscape Services was fined $25,000 and SDA Services was fined $25,000.

This joint investigation began in 2019 when a foreign national was arrested by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for impaired driving. CBSA and OPP investigators discovered a network of unauthorized workers spanning multiple jurisdictions across southern and eastern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.

During the investigation, more than 700 foreign nationals were identified throughout Ontario who had been employed by the organization without authorization to work in Canada. Several individuals were found to be inadmissible due to criminality and were subsequently removed from Canada by the CBSA.

Quotes

"The charges and the sentencing reflect a thorough investigation and our commitment to maintaining the integrity of Canada's immigration system. CBSA officers and investigators work diligently with law enforcement partners, including the OPP, to secure the border and ensure that those who break the law are held accountable."

— Aaron McCrorie, Vice President, Intelligence and Enforcement Branch

Quick facts

The CBSA identifies, investigates and pursues prosecution of individuals and entities that engage in or facilitate immigration fraud and other violations of the Customs Act and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act ( IRPA ).

and other violations of the and the ( ). In 2024, the CBSA opened 184 criminal investigations into suspected offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act ( IRPA ).

Act ( ). In 2024, the CBSA removed over 16,470 foreign nationals from Canada for violating the IRPA . The CBSA has committed to increasing the number of removals from 16,000 to 20,000 (25 per cent increase) for fiscal years 2025-2026 and 2026-2027. For more on removal statistics: Canada Border Services Agency removals program statistics.

for violating the . The CBSA has committed to increasing the number of removals from 16,000 to 20,000 (25 per cent increase) for fiscal years 2025-2026 and 2026-2027. For more on removal statistics: Canada Border Services Agency removals program statistics. The CBSA receives referrals for suspected immigration offences from a variety of sources, including partner organizations and other government departments. Members of the public can report suspicious immigration activities through the Border Watch Line or by calling 1-888-502-9060.

Website: www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca

X (Twitter): @CanBorder

Facebook: CanBorder

Instagram: canborder

YouTube: CanBorder

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 613-957-6500 or 1-877-761-5945