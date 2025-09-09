OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Canada is excited to unveil its latest marketing campaign which offers playful reminders to Canadians when it comes to meal inspiration. The Eggs Everywhere marketing campaign provides a helpful nudge on meal preparation, showcasing that the best idea is often right in front of you—when you have eggs in the fridge.

"Eggs are an important staple in Canadian kitchens and make any meal or snack delicious and nutritious," says Glen Jennings, Chair of the Marketing and Nutrition Committee of the Egg Farmers of Canada Board of Directors. "This campaign is about inspiring more mealtime moments and snacking opportunities with eggs. The lighthearted approach lends itself well to so many versatile dishes, no matter the time of day."

Drawing on a mix of traditional and innovative media placements, the Eggs Everywhere campaign, developed in partnership with Rethink, features the much-loved Get Cracking® brand and will reach consumers throughout the fall and into 2026. The media mix includes traditional and connected television ads, digital ads, billboards, transit ads and a pop-up sampling event. A roster of online influencers will add to the conversation and further motivate consumers through the longstanding #EggsAnytime hashtag.

"We're thrilled to share these playful scenarios that lean into the unique shape of the egg in all our creative to get consumers thinking about eggs more often," explains Natalie Rumscheidt, Director of Marketing and Nutrition at Egg Farmers of Canada. "With this campaign, we're looking to keep eggs top of mind and empower kitchen confidence and craveable meals with what's already in hand: eggs!"

This latest Get Cracking® campaign builds on the award-winning Eggs Anytime strategy which promotes eggs as meal options throughout the day. From no-fuss omelettes for the whole family to preparing quick and nutritious snacks, there are endless ways to make easy meals with eggs. Visit eggs.ca for recipes, how-to tutorials and inspiration for any mealtime and watch the latest Eggs Everywhere ads HERE.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its sixth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of over 1,200 regulated egg farmers and egg farm families from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

