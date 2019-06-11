John McCallum, P.C. Joins McMillan LLP and McMillan Vantage Policy Group

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - McMillan LLP takes a significant step forward in enhancing its international profile and expanding its Canadian-Asian practice with the arrival of John McCallum who joined the Firm as Senior Strategic Advisor on June 10, 2019.

"As Canada's former ambassador to China, John brings unparalleled experience in building mutually beneficial Sino-Canadian connections. His extensive range of professional achievements as an academic, economist, politician and diplomat speaks to the scope of his knowledge and his global perspective," observes Stephen Wortley, an Executive Partner of the Firm and Head of the Firm's Asian Practice. "Especially in this time of a challenged Sino-Canadian relationship, we look forward to John assisting our Canadian clients doing business in China and working with the business community to foster business-to-business contacts leading to opportunities in both China and Canada."

John McCallum began his career as a Member of Parliament by nominating Nelson Mandela as an honourary citizen of Canada in 2001. He served as Defence Minister under Jean Chrétien. Under Paul Martin, John served as Veterans Affairs Minister, National Revenue Minister, Natural Resources Minister and as Chair of the Expenditure Review Committee, where he demonstrated extensive fiscal responsibility through budget management. John has always been a strong proponent of immigration, and as Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship in Justin Trudeau's cabinet, he led Canada's effort to welcome 25,000 Syrian refugees over a period of three months.

Earlier, John served as Chief Economist for the Royal Bank of Canada, Dean of the Faculty of Arts at McGill University, and a longtime economics professor at the University of Manitoba, Simon Fraser University, Université du Québec à Montréal and McGill University. In the academic world, he is best known for his article on "border effects," published in 1995. In early 2020, John plans to return to his academic roots as a Distinguished Academic Visitor for two months at Queens College, Cambridge, where he was an undergraduate some 50 years ago.

"A distinguished and accomplished Canadian, McCallum's exemplary leadership will add great depth to our solutions-oriented practice," says Tim Murphy, an Executive Partner of the Firm. "Devoting a portion of his time to our public affairs arm, McMillan Vantage, McCallum's deep political insights will be invaluable to our clients."

