TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Joe Fresh is partnering with the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) to create a limited-edition capsule collection for the whole family. The collection was inspired by Canadian national parks and includes items for babies, toddlers, kids and adults, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to CPAWS to support their conservation and outdoor education efforts. The entire collection will be available online and in select stores on August 10th, 2023.

For 60 years, CPAWS has been focused on conserving nature to respond to biodiversity loss and climate change. They are Canada's leader in conservation and the only charity dedicated to the protection of Canadian public land, freshwater and ocean. CPAWS is currently working towards protecting at least 30 percent of Canadian land and ocean by 2030, through knowledge-based advocacy, public education and engagement.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Joe Fresh to bring this first collection together that will help support CPAWS' initiatives and bring more awareness to our organization," says Sandra Schwartz, CPAWS National Executive Director. "Having a partnership like this supports our work to permanently protect land, freshwater and ocean in Canada to sustain nature and people for current and future generations."

As a brand Joe Fresh is working to better their practices through sustainability initiatives that help reduce their impact on the planet. Items within this collection were made with thoughtfully sourced materials that contribute to the brand's sustainability efforts, such as GRS certified recycled polyester and Better Cotton. Better Cotton's mission is to help cotton communities survive and thrive, while protecting and restoring the environment.

"Offering our customers more responsibly sourced products is a priority for us at Joe Fresh," says Lisa Steele, Director of Communications, Joe Fresh. "Partnering with CPAWS provides an exciting opportunity to create clothing made with materials that not only reduce our impact on the environment, but also celebrates landscapes in Canada, and supports a Canadian organization that aligns with our values, and our customer's values."

The capsule collection includes products for babies, toddlers, kids and adults in all in gender free options including a selection of cozy sweats, sleepwear, outerwear and accessories inspired by nature. With the purchase of items within this collection, a portion of the proceeds of up to $75,000 will be donated to CPAWS to help further their conservation efforts and continue public education.

Learn more about this limited-edition collection and shop the full collection at joefresh.com

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men, and children. Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish, and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, and footwear, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 7 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. For more information, please visit joefresh.com

About the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society

The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) is Canada's only charity dedicated to the protection of public land, freshwater and ocean with a strong national and regional presence across the country. Working in a way that respects the sovereignty and leadership of Indigenous nations, CPAWS is focused on conserving nature to respond to the dual crises of accelerated biodiversity loss and climate change. Their vision is that at least half of land, freshwater and ocean in Canada is permanently protected to sustain nature and people for current and future generations. For more information about CPAWS and the work they do to safeguard Canada's natural heritage, visit www.cpaws.org.

