TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Joe Fresh and Life at Home™ are teaming up with creative icon Crayola for a vibrant and nostalgic collaboration. Together, they are launching a limited-edition apparel and home goods collection inspired by Crayola's beloved retired crayon colours, recently re-introduced for a short time, just in time for back to school. Think shades like Dandelion Yellow, Blizzard Blue and Magic Mint—bringing a touch of vintage to fun modern styles. The collection is now available online and in select stores across Canada.

"Colour is a big part of our DNA at Joe Fresh, so we knew we had the opportunity to build something special with our partners at Crayola, an iconic brand that loves colour just as much as we do," says Meghan Lengyell, Vice President, Marketing at Joe Fresh. "We were inspired by Crayola's retired colours to create a fresh, colourful collection, with cute tees and sweats along with easy lunch bags and food containers that make back to school a little more fun."

The collection features over 65 products for adults, kids, toddlers, and babies—all inspired by the comeback of Crayola's beloved retired colors. Featuring cozy sweatshirts, to matching sweatsuits, t-shirts and more the assortment has something for everyone. In collaboration with Loblaw's in-house homeware brand, Life at Home®, the collection also includes coordinating lifestyle items such as lunchboxes, backpacks, water bottles, and food containers, all in bold, fun colour.

"This collaboration is about more than just fashion – it's about celebrating and bringing colour to everyday moments," says Margot Somerville, Director Product, Marketing & Communications Crayola Canada. "Every piece is designed to spark joy, ignite creativity, and bring back cherished childhood memories for the whole family. It's been an amazing experience working with Joe Fresh to bring this vision to life

Ready to add some colour to your wardrobe? Items from the limited-edition Joe Fresh x Life at Home™ and Crayola collection will be available in gender-free sizing: XXS-XXL for adults, S-XL for kids, 2-5T for toddler, and 0-24 months for baby. Life at Home™ merchandise will be sold exclusively instore. Check out a full store list of where you can purchase the collection here.

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men, and children. Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish, and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, and footwear, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 7 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. For more information, please visit joefresh.comAbout Crayola

Whether it's providing tools to put a purple octopus on the moon, helping create family memories or enabling teachers to bring arts-infused learning into the classroom, Crayola is passionate about helping parents and educators raise creatively alive children. The company has inspired creativity in children for over 120 years, creating an expansive portfolio of innovative art tools and learning resources, crafting activities, toys and digital platforms, live action and animation content, and location-based experiences allowing children of all ages to colour their world in imaginative ways. Through its work, Crayola sees a world where the inherent creativity of children is fully nurtured into adulthood, helping all kids reach their full potential. For more information visit www.Crayola.ca or join the conversation at www.Facebook.com/Crayola.

