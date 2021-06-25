Joanne De Laurentiis Appointed FSRA Chair and Thanks FSRA's Inaugural Chair, Bryan Davies

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) announces that Joanne De Laurentiis has been appointed Chair.

The Board and management also wish to commend the exceptional leadership of Bryan Davies, the inaugural Chair of FSRA. Appointed in 2017, he played a leadership role in the launch of FSRA, setting a new direction for the regulation of financial services in Ontario.

"I am proud of the work that has been done by the Board in launching FSRA," said Bryan Davies, inaugural Chair. "The organization is being led by a strong management team. The Board's stakeholder advisory committees as well as Consumer Advisory Panel (CAP), have provided us with key sector insights that have informed our decision making."

"Bryan brought a depth of experience to FSRA and the Board that made the launch of FSRA a success," said Joanne De Laurentiis. "The Board owes him a debt of gratitude and I look forward to building on his success."

On behalf of FSRA and our many stakeholders, I would like to thank Bryan for his leadership and public service," said Mark White, CEO. "Bryan was uniquely qualified to launch and guide FSRA – and I have personally benefitted from the chance to work closely with him."

Bryan Davies was appointed in 2017 for a three-year term, and reappointed in June 28, 2020 to June 27, 2021 .

was appointed in 2017 for a three-year term, and reappointed in to . Joanne De Laurentiis was appointed as a Member to serve from July 26, 2019 to July 25, 2021 . She has been appointed Chair, effective June 28, 2021 . Ms. De Laurentiis is a seasoned financial services executive. Retired as President and CEO of The Investment Funds Institute of Canada in 2016, she also served as President and CEO of Credit Union Central of Canada ; Mondex Canada; and the Interac Association and Vice-President of the Canadian Bankers Association. She currently serves as Chair of the PIMCO Independent Review Committee; Vice-Chair of the Toronto Transit Commission; Member of Canada Life Funds Independent Review Committee; Peak Financial Advisory Board; BeWhere Holdings Board; the Board of The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education; and is a Senior Fellow of the C.D. Howe Institute.

FSRA is established as a self-funded Crown corporation with a Board of Directors consisting of at least three, and not more than 11 members who are appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister of Finance. One member is designated as Chair by the Lieutenant Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister.

Biographical information on all Board Members is available at www.fsrao.ca/about-fsra/governance.

