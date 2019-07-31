JLL Names Alan MacKenzie as New CEO of Canadian Markets

"We are thrilled to welcome Alan MacKenzie as our strategic leader in Canada," said John Gates, CEO Americas Markets, JLL. "This is an exciting hire for both Canada and all of the Americas business. There is great potential in the Canadian market, and with Alan's strong, proven leadership, we'll continue to build on our business and digital leadership across the region."

Bringing more than 30 years of experience, MacKenzie joins JLL from Triovest Realty Advisors, a real estate advisory and investment firm with over $10 billion in assets under management. During his three-year tenure as President, MacKenzie also assumed the role of Chief Investment Officer and Chief Operations Officer. While at Triovest, MacKenzie was tasked with driving value for internal and external clients through a results-focused leadership approach. He joined the company through the acquisition of MacKenzie Goulais, a retail and investment advisory business he founded in 2001. MacKenzie started his career as a broker at CBRE.

"I was attracted by JLL's global brand, international platform, scale, and quality of its people," said MacKenzie. "I look forward to growing JLL's current business, expanding into new verticals and focusing on delivering high-end products to our new and future client base. I am impressed by JLL's investment in technology and innovation, and I look forward to leading the company's future advancements in this field."

Since 2012, JLL Canada has grown exponentially achieving revenue growth of over 1,400% and has expanded its footprint to nine corporate offices across the country. MacKenzie will continue propelling JLL Canada's growth and vision for innovation in real estate.

