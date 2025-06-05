Longstanding campaign reaches $1 million raised to support school breakfast programs nationwide

MONTREAL, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- JLL announced today the start of its 2025 campaign in support of Breakfast Club of Canada and marks a significant milestone of raising over $1 million since the partnership began in 2015. This contribution reflects JLL's ongoing commitment to creating a brighter future for the communities it serves across the country, as it nears its 25-year anniversary in Canada.

Pictured from left: Paul Greven, Chief Counsel, JLL Canada; Angel D’Andrea, National Director, Philanthropy, Breakfast Club of Canada; Alan MacKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, JLL Canada; Vanessa Lester, Head of Marketing, JLL Canada; Kaitlyn Rooke, Senior Advisor, Corporate & Community Giving, Breakfast Club of Canada; Jonathan Peretz, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, GTA Office and Industrial, JLL Canada

"Our longstanding partnership with Breakfast Club of Canada has helped more children start their school day with the nutrition they need to thrive," stated Alan MacKenzie, CEO of JLL Canada. "We're proud to celebrate this milestone by deepening our commitment and we are thankful to Breakfast Club of Canada, our employees, clients, and partners for their continued support and dedication."

The 2025 year-long campaign will continue to engage clients and employees in various fundraising activities, aimed at advancing the Club's mission of providing children with a nutritious breakfast at school within a supportive environment that fosters a sense of belonging.

Throughout the 2024 campaign, JLL organized fundraising events across its national offices, including JLL Calgary's longstanding annual basketball tournament, trivia challenges, a virtual silent auction, and golf tournaments.

"Our partnership with Breakfast Club of Canada has grown stronger each year, and we're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together," said Vanessa Lester, Head of Marketing, JLL Canada. "We are committed to continuing this meaningful collaboration, knowing that every breakfast served nurtures a child's development and creates lasting positive impacts in communities across Canada."

Breakfast Club of Canada, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has been nourishing children's potential by ensuring as many children as possible have access to a nutritious breakfast every school day. Operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast, Breakfast Club of Canada now reaches over 650,000 students in more than 3,800 programs across the country.

Tommy Kulczyk, President and Chief Executive Officer at Breakfast Club of Canada, commented, "JLL's consistent support over the last 10 years has been instrumental in our ability to reach more children and expand our programs. This million-dollar milestone is not just a number – it represents countless breakfasts served, and countless opportunities given to children to start their day ready to learn and grow."

As JLL launches its 2025 campaign, it reaffirms its commitment to Breakfast Club of Canada and the vital role of nutrition in education. The company looks forward to another year of impactful initiatives and continued support for this crucial cause, building on the strong foundation of community engagement established over the past quarter-century in Canada.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach children in every province and territory across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

Contact: Diana Gavrila

Phone: +01 514 502-4800

Email: [email protected]

