TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - JLL, a global leader in real estate services, is celebrating 25 years of operations in Canada, marking a quarter-century of innovation, sustainable growth and market leadership. Over the past two decades, JLL has helped shape the Canadian real estate landscape, delivering lasting value to the communities it serves.

Headquartered in downtown Toronto, JLL first established its Canadian operations in Montréal, Québec, in 2000, where it continues to have a strong presence and deep-rooted relationships. JLL has since been at the forefront of the industry, offering a comprehensive range of services including leasing, investment sales and acquisitions, value and risk, property management, facilities management, project and development services, workplace strategy, and consulting across various sectors.

"As we reflect on 25 years in Canada, we are filled with immense pride and gratitude," said Alan MacKenzie, CEO of JLL Canada. "Our journey has been defined by the trust of our clients, the dedication of our employees, and our relentless pursuit of operational excellence amid changing market dynamics. As we look to the future, we remain steadfast in our mission to shape the future of real estate for a better world, create opportunities, and build a more sustainable and inclusive future for all Canadians."

Milestones from 25 years in Canada:

Exponential growth of client-focused and globally connected teams across Leasing Advisory, Capital Markets, Property Management, and Real Estate Management Services.

A national footprint of over 3,200 employees across 11 offices nationwide, delivering more than $1 billion in projects and managing 134 million square feet across Canada.

Commitment to fostering a greater sense of belonging, opportunity, and talent through various annual awards: JLL Women in Real Estate Award, JLL Award for Indigenous Students, JLL Award for Black Students.

Longstanding partnership with Breakfast Club of Canada, surpassing the milestone of $1 million raised since 2015 to support children's nutrition.

Commitment to excellence marked by various industry awards (NAIOP GTA Real Estate Excellence (REX) Awards, BOMA Best, etc.), involvement in SIOR, CREW M, and local associations.

Leadership in technology and data-driven strategies with the launch of JLL Falcon, a purpose-built AI platform for commercial real estate.

"Our partnership with Breakfast Club of Canada, annual award programs, and the recognition we've earned for both industry leadership and social impact underscore our dedication to making a positive impact in the communities we serve," added MacKenzie. "We believe that our success is intrinsically linked to the well-being of Canadian communities, and we're proud to contribute to a brighter way forward."

As JLL embarks on its next chapter in Canada, the company is building on 25 years of success to meet the evolving needs of the Canadian real estate market with its global expertise and local insights, fuelled by its values of teamwork, ethics and excellence.

