JLL Canada Holiday Retail Survey: Less on Gifts, More on Experiences, Self-Treats, and Shopping Centre Visits

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - JLL, a global leader in real estate services, has released its annual Canada Retail Holiday Survey unveiling shopping preferences and trends across the country.

Canadian shoppers are planning to spend an average of $1,646 this holiday season across gifts, experiences, and non-gift items such as food and decorations. This represents an 8% increase from last year, amounting to roughly an additional $122 in holiday spending. Notably, the entire increase is driven by higher spending on experiences and non-gift items, underscoring a clear shift in how Canadians are choosing to celebrate.

When it comes to where they're headed for holiday shopping and experiences, Canadians are turning to shopping centres, with 90% saying they'll visit at least once this season.

"Holiday errands are turning into holiday outings with shopping centres being the focal point," said Paul Ferreira, Senior Vice President, Retail, JLL Canada. "With experience budgets rising and gift spending tightening, shoppers are engaging with centres more intentionally, combining shopping, dining and entertainment in each visit."

Holiday spending shifts as self-gifting rises

Self-gifting is on the rise this season, with 56% of Canadians planning to treat themselves to clothing and shoes. Self-gifting has increased by 7% from last year, while gift-giving to others has fallen by 3%.

Experiences now account for 39% of holiday budgets, with spending in this category up 17% from last year as Canadians shift more spending toward dining out, entertainment and seasonal activities.

Spending on non-gift goods such as decorations and food has increased by 19% from last year, marking the largest rise among holiday spending categories.

How Canadians will shop and experience the holidays

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Canadians are planning to shop in a shopping centre.

87% of Canadians are planning to dine at a restaurant over the holidays, with 47% dining out 2–4 times.

60% of Canadians are planning to go to the movies, and 45% are planning to travel and stay at a hotel.

Black Friday's grip on holiday spending

Black Friday remains the top holiday purchasing period, with 78% of Canadians planning to shop and 31% saying it will be their biggest spending day.

Canada's Holiday Retail Survey 2025 surveyed 1,000 online respondents throughout Canada across age, gender, income and province. The survey was conducted in English on September 30, 2025.

