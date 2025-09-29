JLL providing FM services and more for HQ and airport sites for Canada's second largest airline

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- JLL announced today that it has been selected by WestJet, Canada's leading low-cost airline and second-largest carrier, to provide facilities management services across a 1.9-million-square-foot portfolio that includes the airline's corporate headquarters in Calgary and 17 airport locations nationwide.

JLL's Aviation group, led by Managing Director Koley MacKay, is responsible for the execution and strategic sourcing across the entire spectrum of soft and hard facility services, including building, electrical, elevator and HVAC maintenance; fire and life safety; janitorial; landscaping and grounds maintenance; and waste disposal and recycling services. JLL will also provide Project and Development services upon request.

The JLL team aims to revolutionize aviation standards by delivering cost savings, enhancing operational efficiency and providing WestJet with comprehensive, adaptive facilities management services that respond to the evolving demands of the aviation industry. To achieve this, JLL is deploying a full suite of cutting-edge tools, including JLL Corrigo with a call center, Azara, JAGGAER, Avetta and more, to efficiently manage and monitor work and drive savings in purchasing and sourcing.

"Our employees and our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and we want to ensure every workplace and operational environment across our network to reflect the comfort, safety and reliability that WestJet is known for," said Doug Townsend, Senior Manager, Corporate Real Estate at WestJet. "Partnering with JLL strengthens our ability to manage a complex, nationwide portfolio with consistency, efficiency and innovation. Their proven aviation expertise and advanced tools will help us deliver reliable, cost-effective corporate real estate and facilities operations while elevating the experience for our employees and our guests."

JLL Account Lead Winnie Buchanan and Operations Director Jeff Anderson are managing the day-to-day operations and leading a team of FM experts across the WestJet sites. JLL Solutions Development Principal Michael Colligan and the Aviation support team are aiding in support and the transition.

"We're thrilled to partner with WestJet to deliver world-class facilities management services that will support their continued growth and operational excellence," MacKay said. "Our specialized aviation expertise, combined with our innovative technology platform and dedicated team, positions us to help WestJet optimize their facilities operations while reducing costs and enhancing the passenger and employee experience across their extensive network."

"As a proudly Canadian firm, WestJet represents a significant milestone in JLL's continued expansion across Canada's dynamic commercial real estate market," added Scott Barras, Head of Work Dynamics Canada at JLL. "As businesses adapt to evolving workplace dynamics and operational requirements, we're seeing increased demand for sophisticated facilities management solutions that can scale with growth. WestJet's selection of JLL reflects our ability to deliver innovative, technology-driven services that support Canada's leading companies as they navigate the changing landscape of workplace and operational excellence."

JLL's Industrials division is the premier provider of strategic real estate advisory for aviation authorities, airlines, cargo operators and airport-related enterprises. Its specialized aviation team covers the entire real estate lifecycle from strategic portfolio planning, public-private partnerships and facilities management to transaction services, project management and operational optimization. With deep expertise in airport infrastructure, cargo facilities, maintenance hangars and aviation support services, JLL brings both the industry knowledge and global reach to transform aviation real estate portfolios into high-performing assets that enhance operational efficiency, maximize revenue potential and reduce total occupancy costs while meeting stringent regulatory and safety requirements.

For more news, videos and research resources, please visit JLL's newsroom.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are (also available in French)

Follow WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on X at x.com/westjet and x.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram at instagram.com/westjet

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Email WestJet media relations at [email protected].

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

Contact: Kimberly Steele

Phone: +1 713 852-3420

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL