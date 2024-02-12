JLL Capital Markets reinforces presence in Vancouver with two senior hires

Edgar Buksevics and Kevin Meikle join JLL's Capital Markets platform indicating sustained growth in Western Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- JLL announced today the growth of its national Capital Markets platform with the hiring of Executive Vice Presidents, Edgar Buksevics and Kevin Meikle, along with an established team supporting all activities in the market.

Buksevics' impressive track record includes a diverse portfolio of successful transactions across Canada. He has managed and executed mandates for a wide range of property types, including office, retail, multi-family rentals, and development land sales. These transactions have varied in size, scale, and complexity, further showcasing his expertise and ability to navigate different real estate markets. A trusted advisor with a stellar reputation, Buksevics will be an unrivaled asset for JLL in the Western Canadian market.

In addition to working on investment sales in British Columbia, Buksevics will also focus on providing clients with advisory on forming joint ventures and connecting capital for new projects.

Meikle's experience in real estate investment, joint ventures and financial structuring is unmatched. In his previous position, Meikle successfully managed the Investment Sales team, overseeing transactions across various property asset classes including office, retail, industrial, and development. He also played a key role in providing strategic guidance on debt structure, participation debt and equity, as well as project forward sales.

Vancouver is a key Canadian market for JLL's clients and partners, and the team's connectivity and continuity with the platform will only enhance the firm's offering and positioning in the market.

"The arrival of Edgar and Kevin to our national Capital Markets team perfectly aligns with JLL's strategic vision of attracting best-in-class industry leaders who are committed to providing exceptional value and opportunities to their clients," stated Matt Picken, Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets at JLL Canada. "Their combined expertise and extensive market knowledge will empower our clients by equipping them with the essential information and support needed to achieve their real estate goals effectively."

"I am thrilled to be part of JLL and make a valuable contribution to a dynamic and expansive platform that fosters collaboration and places a strong emphasis on client satisfaction," expressed Edgar Buksevics. "By harnessing the strengths and knowledge of our local teams alongside the extensive capabilities of our nationwide network, we will deliver unmatched solutions and value to our clients."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients — whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

