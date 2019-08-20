Jerry Dias acclaimed and Unifor has first woman as National Secretary-Treasurer

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Jerry Dias was acclaimed as National President of Unifor and Lana Payne was chosen as Secretary-Treasurer of Unifor at the union's National Convention in Quebec City.

"I am energized to continue leading this great union. We still have a lot of work to do, the fight for social justice does not stop and we have a great leadership team to take us through the next three years," said Jerry Dias, who now begins his third and final three-year term as National President.

Payne replaces Bob Orr who is retiring after 35 years of labour activism.

"I am so grateful to our members and look forward to working hard with our amazing Unifor family to make gains for workers across Canada," said Payne, who previously served as Unifor's Atlantic Regional Director.

Two new Regional Directors were also elected today at the union's third constitutional convention.

Replacing Payne as Atlantic Director is Linda MacNeil, previously Atlantic Area Director.

Renaud Gagné was elected at Quebec Regional Council and was acclaimed by the membership as one of the top three officers of Unifor.

Gavin McGarrigle, B.C. Area Director, was chosen as the Western Regional Director, replacing Joie Warnock, who will become an Assistant to the National President and will lead Unifor's efforts on Indigenous issues.

Naureen Rizvi, former Toronto Area Director and Director of Telecommunications, will continue as Ontario Regional Director.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at kathleen.okeefe@unifor.org or 416-896-3303 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

