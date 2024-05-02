TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) proudly announces Jennifer Grimm, owner of LUX Beauty, as the recipient of the Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year Award. This prestigious accolade recognizes Grimm's outstanding contributions to her community, visionary leadership in retail, and unwavering dedication to customer loyalty.

Jennifer Grimm, an accomplished entrepreneur and retail mentor, founded LUX Beauty in the year 2000 immediately after graduating with her Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta. Grimm epitomizes innovation and excellence in retail. LUX Beauty offers a curated collection of high-performing beauty brands in skincare, body care, haircare, and cosmetics, many of which are organic and cruelty-free. In addition to in-store and online retail, LUX Beauty provides innovative services such as the hand-assembled 4 Seasons of LUX subscription, a Beauty Lounge for group events and makeup services, and LUX Curated Gift Boxes, each expertly tailored to its designated recipient.

Under Grimm's leadership, LUX Beauty has flourished, achieving sales per square foot four times the industry average. Grimm's pioneering initiatives, including early adoption of internet retailing and being the first store in the world to use SelfPay, a mobile self-checkout precursor to ApplePay, have earned widespread recognition. Jennifer and her team are known for creating an exceptional shopping experience for their customers, cultivating lasting connections and fostering a deep sense of trust within the community.

"We are honoured to recognize Jennifer Grimm as the Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year," said Diane J. Brisebois, President, and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. "Her innovative approach to retail, coupled with her dedication to community engagement, truly embodies the spirit of this award."

In addition to this prestigious recognition from Retail Council of Canadan, Jennifer and her team were also the recipients of the 2018 Retailer of the Year award from The Canadian Gift Association.

The 2024 Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year Award will be presented to Jennifer Grimm at the Retail Council of Canada's Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on May 28, 2024, at the Toronto Congress Centre from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET. To purchase Gala tickets, visit https://retailawards.ca/buy-tickets/.

The Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala will close the first day of RCC STORE 24, which is Canada's biggest retail conference, from May 28 – May 29, 2024. RCC STORE 24 will feature 75+ speakers and is attracting retail leaders from across North America and around the globe.

Media are invited to attend this prestigious event celebrating Jennifer Grimm and other esteemed award recipients.

