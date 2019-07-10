JennAir Breathes New Life into Luxury Appliance Category with Vision for Progress

Along with the new brand campaign, this spring, JennAir brand unveiled two defiant design expressions - RISE™ and NOIR™. These new design expressions represent a rebellion within the luxury appliance category that urges consumers to tear down stale luxury conventions and usher in a new era of luxury standards.

"JennAir exists to drive progress in the appliance industry by delivering limitless possibilities for our luxury consumers, helping them build their dream kitchen" says Janice Ryder, Sr. Marketing Manager, Whirlpool Canada. "Our new product line features progressive design, meticulous craftsmanship, and frictionless technology. Through this new line we are making unmistakable strides toward meaningful progress and innovation in the category."

Integrated Marketing Campaign: Bound By Nothing

The Bound By Nothing™ creative expression and Darkhorse, the AOR of JennAir US, won gold at this year's North American Effie Awards in New York City. Reinforced by this win, the Bound By Nothing™ creative expression continues to prove that defying the status quo hits the mark, ultimately delivering on its mission to drive progress and end category stagnation.

In Canada, the Bound By Nothing™ campaign will come to life through national print, digital and out-of-home advertising, a bold new brand website, social channels and earned media efforts. JennAir's Canadian agencies of record managed the Canadian campaign including Zulu Alpha Kilo, Cossette Media, and Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

Product Innovation

"The provocative new JennAir RISE™ and NOIR™ designs challenge convention while bringing style and modern luxury into the kitchen," says Ryder. "Consumers and designers will be able to find their preferred aesthetic edge." The two new JennAir design expressions include:

RISE™ - intended to inspire designers and tastemakers as they build custom kitchens to reflect bespoke, personal style, ushering in a new era of striking proportions. Robust lines draw the eye with warm, luxurious brass accents, while a delicate, diamond-etched matrix wraps itself around a muscular handle, proportioned with fortitude.

NOIR™ - sensuality and geometry collide in a daring new minimalist style. It features structured angles, clean lines, and seamless glass, with a hidden lace pattern underneath the streamlined handle. The NOIR™ design rejects dated ideals of beauty, and its details beckon intrigue.

Also new to the JennAir(R) line, available in both RISE™ and NOIR™ design expressions, are a striking number of category innovations:

Column Refrigeration: Solid glass and metal door bins and shelves showcase the emphasis on quality materials and craftsmanship. The daring obsidian interior is illuminated by more than 650 LED lights. Trinity Cooling in JennAir column refrigerators allows for three customizable, distinct temperatures zones with three precision sensors calibrated every second ensuring optimal temperatures are maintained.

Both wall ovens and professional-style ranges offer progressive performance and design. The feature delivers precise results every time through specialized algorithms that take into account desired doneness level and pan type. The feature allows you to seamlessly combine up to three cooking modes and save the settings for your favorite recipes. Bake, Broil, and keep warm all with the touch of 1 button. Finally, consumers are no longer bound to the kitchen; control your connected wall oven or professional-style range remotely through the JennAir App. Dishwashers: The quietest luxury dishwasher brand makes no sacrifices when it comes to power and frictionless connectivity; features include the JennAir Trifecta™ Wash System, immersive theater lighting, and the Precision Dry® Plus Option which works well with hard to dry plastics.

New Toronto Showroom

To support the relaunch, JennAir, together with Cirillo's Culinary Academy, is opening a new showroom on July 11th in downtown Toronto. Shoppers, owners, and designers can visit the centre to view the new line and speak with a JennAir concierge. To learn more or to book an appointment, contact our JennAir concierge directly at torontoshowroom@jennair.com.

Website: https://www.jennair.ca/jenn-air-experience-centre/

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn, JennAir's founder, forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, JennAir fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. JennAir crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To book an appointment at the JennAir Experience Centre or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.ca or join us on instagram.com/JennAirCanada and YouTube.com/JennAirCanada.

