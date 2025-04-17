JennAir brand presents "The Edge of Innovation" at 2025 Living Luxe Design Show

Experience luxury redefined: where design meets disruption and craftsmanship is reimagined

TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, JennAir luxury appliance brand announced its return as presenting sponsor of the 2025 Living Luxe Design Show (LLDS), the luxury design experience showcasing the latest design trends and innovation across interior design, architecture, fashion and more, taking place between Friday, April 25 and Sunday, April 27 at the Toronto Congress Centre.

As presenting sponsor of LLDS 2025, JennAir brand invites guests to experience the future of luxury kitchen design, including "The Edge of Innovation", a new immersive design experience featuring the brand's latest product innovations, and a JennAir "Designing the Modern Luxury Kitchen" expert panel, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of luxury living.

"JennAir is thrilled to once again partner with Living Luxe as the presenting sponsor of the 2025 Design Show" said Mareike Greve, Brand and Marketing Leader, Whirlpool Canada. "We are committed to redefining luxury and pushing boundaries in innovation and design and we're excited to unveil a new, immersive design experience alongside our new product innovations at this year's show".

JennAir 'The Edge of Innovation' (April 25 - 27, 2025, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Booth 35)

As guests step into 'The Edge of Innovation', they'll discover a space where design meets disruption, where craftsmanship is reimagined, and where every detail is curated to inspire. From revolutionary appliances to bespoke materials and finishes, the immersive experience represents the next chapter in the evolution of the luxury kitchen.

JennAir designer partner, influential interior design and TV expert, and 'The Edge of Innovation' host, Amanda Aerin , will guide guests through the immersive experience featuring groundbreaking new JennAir appliances and innovations that are shaping the modern kitchen space, including:

JennAir® Downdraft Induction Cooktops: An engineering marvel delivering powerful and quiet downdraft ventilation without compromising on design.

An engineering marvel delivering powerful and quiet downdraft ventilation without compromising on design. JennAir® Leather Cuts Collection: Luxury takes on a new texture with leather appliance panels, which offer a bold, tactile experience—proving that appliances can be both functional and fashion-forward. The latest addition to the collection this year is the new Mystic Cuts.

Luxury takes on a new texture with leather appliance panels, which offer a bold, tactile experience—proving that appliances can be both functional and fashion-forward. The latest addition to the collection this year is the new Mystic Cuts. JennAir® Wine Columns: Rounding out the JennAir column refrigeration line up with new, state-of-the-art wine columns designed to provide flawless preservation with precision cooling zones, intuitive technology, and a sophisticated aesthetic.

Rounding out the JennAir column refrigeration line up with new, state-of-the-art wine columns designed to provide flawless preservation with precision cooling zones, intuitive technology, and a sophisticated aesthetic. JennAir® Dishwashers: The latest dishwasher line from JennAir, compact with innovative features and setting the standard in quiet performance, brings power and elegance to the luxury space.

Created in collaboration with NIICO Millwork , Hanstone Quartz Co. , and First Class Flooring , 'The Edge of Innovation' brings together the best in design and craftsmanship to redefine key elements of the luxury kitchen, from custom cabinetry and premium stonework to the art of creating the ultimate hosting space.

JennAir Expert Panel (April 25, 2025, 1– 2 p.m., LLDS Main Stage)

Hosted by Amanda Aerin, The JennAir "Designing the Modern Luxury Kitchen" panel will explore the latest in kitchen design innovation, focusing on both design and function. Expert panelists Jaclyn Genovese , Sarah Keenleyside and Orsi Panos will discuss how cutting-edge advancements are shaping the future of the luxury kitchen space.

For more information about JennAir brand's presence at LLDS 2025, visit livingluxedesignshow.ca , and to learn more about new JennAir innovations, visit jennair.ca .

About the Living Luxe Design Show

The Living Luxe Design Show is where innovation meets elegance, and design takes centre stage. The LLDS celebrates the extraordinary, bringing together visionary exhibitors to showcase the latest trends and innovations in interior design, fashion, real estate, and all things luxury, showcasing the pinnacle of creativity and sophistication.

The LLDS brings together the foremost visionaries in the design industry, providing a platform for exhibitors to unveil their latest masterpieces and breakthrough innovations. From sleek and modern interiors to captivating outdoor spaces, each exhibit at the LLDS is a journey through the realms of luxury and creativity.

Founded by the dynamic publishing team of Living Luxe Magazine , Jennifer Lipkowitz, and Anthony Sirianni, in partnership with Diana Pires of Diana Pires Events , LLDS is set to reshape the landscape of creativity and luxury, marking a historic milestone as the first of its kind in Canada.

About JennAir brand

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn, JennAir's founder, forged the path to an open concept floor plan and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, the JennAir brand fearlessly carries its torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. JennAir crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To book an appointment at the JennAir Experience Centre or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.ca or join us on instagram.com/JennAirCanada and YouTube.com/JennAirCanada .

