Jelly Digital Marketing and PR announces $80,000 in scholarships for NPower Canada alumni

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Jelly Digital Marketing and PR announced 20 scholarships for 2022 cohorts for NPower Canada alumni. These scholarships, valued at $4,000 each, will help NPower Canada alumni further their education and advance in their careers.

These scholarships cover tuition costs for NPower Canada graduates who enroll in Jelly Academy, a digital marketing learning program created by Vancouver based agency, Jelly Digital Marketing and PR. In addition to six weeks of live training, scholarship recipients will receive numerous hours of Masterclass access, and all credential fees for Hootsuite, Google, and Facebook certificates are covered.

This training helps people to advance in their careers through micro-training, with courses designed by industry experts to equip participants with the in-demand skills employers are looking for in the fields of PR, Digital Advertising, Social Media, and Search Engine Optimization.

"We are so pleased to be partnering with NPower Canada to help more young adults get the industry-recognized micro-credentials that are needed to launch a career in digital marketing," said Chis Penner, Course Director, Jelly Digital Marketing & PR. "It is incredible to see the growth in digital marketing over the years, and the need to hire more experts in the field. We're honoured to be in a position to support that growth by educating the next generation of digital marketers."

At the core of NPower Canada and Jelly Academy's mission is to help young Canadians advance their careers. NPower Canada provides unemployed and underemployed young people with free in-demand digital and professional skills training, job placement, and five years of post-graduation support including retention coaching, connections with industry mentors, and professional development opportunities.

"NPower Canada is proud to partner with a like-minded organization seeking to remove financial barriers to underserved groups," said Andrew Reddin, COO, NPower Canada. "Jelly Academy's commitment to removing financial and technical barriers to Indigenous students represents more opportunities to create space for Indigenous youth to advance their professional careers."

NPower Canada prioritizes underserved young adults including Indigenous, Black, people of colour (IBPOC), women, 2SLGBTQ+, immigrants and people with disabilities. In 2021, NPower Canada deepened partnerships with Miskanawah in Calgary and Native Child and Family Services of Toronto in co-creating meaningful programming and culturally relevant support to launch Indigenous job seekers into digital careers.

To view the full press release, click here .

SOURCE NPower Canada

For further information: Carly Dwyer, Senior Manager, Communications & Partnerships, NPower Canada, [email protected], 647-330-4170