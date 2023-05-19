Jean St-Gelais inducted into the Académie des Grands Québécois

QUEBEC CITY, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Beneva is proud to celebrate the induction of its board chair, Jean St-Gelais, into the Académie des Grands Québécois. This honour highlights Mr. St-Gelais' exceptional contributions in the economic sector over the course of his illustrious career. The event, which was organized by the Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Québec and the city of Quebec, was held on May 18.

Mr. St-Gelais, who was President and Chief Executive Officer of La Capitale in the years leading up to the creation of Beneva in 2020, wanted to share this award with all the people who played a role in his career. "What I am most proud of is to see how quickly Beneva has made major strides in laying its foundations and thereby making substantial progress in the integration of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance. And it was all done while we maintained our services. This feat was accomplished through the contributions of more than 5,000 people who believed in our dream of creating the largest mutual in Canada," said Jean St-Gelais.

A remarkable journey

"He's a visionary leader, an economist who had an impressive career in public administration and in the private sector, but above all, he is a compassionate person," explained Beneva's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-François Chalifoux.

Jean St-Gelais also chairs the board of directors of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Over the course of his career, he has held various functions in the Finance Ministry and has twice been appointed as Secretary General and Clerk of the Quebec public service's Conseil exécutif. Jean St-Gelais headed up the Autorité des marchés financiers for two terms. He has also chaired the boards of directors of Université Laval, the Fondation du Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec and the Association des économistes québécois.

Since 1989, the Académie des Grands Québécois has honoured people who have distinguished themselves by their vision, power of influence, outreach and involvement in cultural, economic, social and science fields.

