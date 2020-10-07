Prior to joining the team, he held several senior positions with major insurance companies, financial institutions, consulting firms and asset management firms. In his new role at TCC, Jean-François will be responsible for leading all activities related to business development and investor relations in Canada and abroad.

"Jean-François is not only appreciated for his ability to establish long-term relationships with clients and the consulting community, but he is also recognized for having contributed to the success of several major companies," said TCC's President Vincent Morin. "His in-depth knowledge of market needs will be a great asset in helping us position our innovative strategies with our clients, and ensure our local and global growth."

"I'm very excited to join a team with such an impressive track-record and an equally promising future," added Jean-François Milette. "It's a great challenge not only for myself, but for the whole TCC team, and I can't wait to see what we'll have been able to achieve together in a few years from now!"

About Trans-Canada Capital Inc. (TCC)

With over $23 billion in assets under management, Trans-Canada Capital is an innovative asset management firm specializing in non-traditional investment strategies. Since 2009, the TCC team has managed the pension plan assets of Air Canada, one of the largest pension plan sponsors in the country. Over the years, the team has built an enviable reputation in the industry by generating superior returns through sophisticated strategies focusing on alpha generation in a rigorous risk-controlled framework. With over 70 investment professionals based in Montreal, and a complete range of innovative solutions, TCC is well positioned to meet the needs of the most demanding institutional investors.

For further information: Investor Relations, [email protected], 514-397-7369.