QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Jean-François Chalifoux, President and CEO of Beneva, has received top honors at the 2025 Insurance Business Canada Awards by being named CEO of the Year. This prestigious recognition was awarded by an independent jury of prominent leaders in the insurance and financial services industry.

This prestigious award is a testament to his visionary and caring leadership, his commitment to mutualist values and his ability to rally teams around Beneva's purpose that drives them every day: supporting people through all stages of their lives and contributing to the well-being of the community.

"I accept this award with humility, but above all with deep gratitude to those around me. First, I think of our teams at Beneva, for whom this award reflects their dedication and their desire to build a company where performance goes hand in hand with humanity. I also think of our members. We exist for them, and we move forward with them. Last but not least, I would like to thank my family who support me every day," said Jean-François Chalifoux, President and CEO of Beneva.

In his acceptance speech, Jean-François took the time to congratulate the other nominees, whose commitment and achievements are helping move the insurance and financial services industry in Canada forward. Finally, he reiterated the importance of Beneva's mutualist roots and our collective responsibility to invest in people's overall well-being while accelerating a just transition to a greener, more inclusive and resilient world.

For ten years now, the annual Insurance Business Canada Awards has been recognized as the leading independent awards program in the insurance profession across the nation. The gala event took place last Thursday evening, November 13, in Toronto.

About Beneva

Beneva is the country's largest mutual insurance company with 3.5 million members. Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance in 2020, Beneva employs over 5,500 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its caring approach founded on human values and shared by its employees is anchored in its mutualist roots. With $27.5 billion in asset, Beneva has positioned itself as one of the leading Canadian companies in the insurance industry. It stands out for its diverse offerings in Group Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance as well as Individual Insurance and Financial Services. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, visit beneva.ca.

SOURCE Beneva

Information: Media Relations, 1-866-332-3806 / [email protected]