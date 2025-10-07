QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Two works of art commemorating La Capitale Civil Service Mutual and SSQ Mutual were unveiled on October 6 in the presence of distinguished guests and those who played a significant role in the histories of the mutuals. Erected in front of the respective heritage buildings of the mutuals, which merged to form Beneva Mutual, these creations are a reminder of their legacy and contribution to the community.

L’étreinte is located at 625 Jacques-Parizeau in Quebec City. (CNW Group/Beneva) Les piliers is located at 2525 Laurier in Quebec City. (CNW Group/Beneva)

The installation of these works also marks an important milestone in the organization's recent history with the creation of Beneva Mutual in 2024. The merger of the mutuals follows the business combination of two insurance companies, La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, in 2020, to form Beneva. This further demonstrates the company's commitment to the mutualist model, a business model that is still very much alive and relevant in today's economy.

These two evocative installations were produced by artist Linda Covit, who was commissioned following a rigorous selection process. These works pay tribute to Beneva's mutualist roots, embodying its heritage for future generations, with the mission of the two original mutuals being carried on by Beneva Mutual.

"We are very proud to unveil these works as a tribute to those who built the original mutuals, serving as both a reminder of the past and a symbol of the future. They reflect our commitment to preserving our collective memory and reinforcing the values that underscore Beneva Mutual. I would like to thank everyone who joined us here today and contributed to the success of this most meaningful inauguration," said Jean St-Gelais, Chair of the Board of Directors of Beneva Mutual.

The artwork entitled L'étreinte (The Embrace) is located at 625 Jacques-Parizeau in Quebec City and symbolizes the commitment to public administration of La Capitale Civil Service Mutual, since its founding in 1940. Composed of two openwork structures wrapping around a column of the building, the work illustrates an embrace while also reflecting the values of solidarity and support of the mutual that was initially a funeral relief fund, later becoming a mutual insurance company.

The artwork entitled Les piliers (The Pillars) is located at 2525 Laurier in Quebec City and evokes the history of SSQ Mutual. The two triangular shapes leaning against each other represent strength and support, embodying the human and social values of the mutual. Since its creation in 1944 as a healthcare cooperative, later becoming a mutual insurance company, SSQ Mutual has contributed to the health and financial security of countless members and their families.

