VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Running Series is proud to announce that Beneva will join as title sponsor of the Vancouver Half Marathon, beginning in 2026. This scenic point-to-point race from UBC to Kitsilano, held in June, highlights Vancouver's waterfront and vibrant running community -- now under a banner that celebrates health and connection across Canada.

As one of Canada's premier destination races, the Beneva Vancouver Half Marathon represents a major West Coast expansion for Beneva's national running portfolio, adding a high-profile event to its commitment to supporting active, connected communities nationwide. Building on the success of the Beneva Spring Run-Off in Toronto, this partnership strengthens Beneva's brand presence from Quebec City to Vancouver, deepening its connection with runners coast to coast.

"We're so excited to see Beneva continue expanding their footprint in running and bringing their incredible energy and community focus to the West Coast," said Charlotte Brookes, National Event Director, Canada Running Series. "The Vancouver Half Marathon is one of Canada's most scenic and beloved races, and Beneva's commitment to fostering wellness and vitality will elevate the experience for every participant. Their activations in Toronto -- from live music to cheer zones -- have been outstanding. We can't wait to see what they bring to Vancouver."

"At Beneva, we believe that a healthy, active lifestyle helps maintain both physical and mental well-being. Running offers countless benefits. That's why we are proud to support the Beneva Vancouver Half Marathon. This new partnership increases our brand visibility across Canada and reinforces our commitment to promoting health. So, lace up your shoes and join us!", says Jean-François Chalifoux, President and CEO of Beneva.

Participants can expect the Beneva Vancouver Half Marathon to deliver the same high-energy, community-driven experience Canada Running Series is known for -- now with an expanded Beneva presence on-site, including enhanced runner amenities, a commitment to the Charity Challenge (which has raised over $14 million for hundreds of local charities to date), exciting local partnerships, and interactive experiences that embodies Beneva's purpose: putting people-first.

Stay tuned for more details about the Beneva Vancouver Half Marathon in the coming months.

The Beneva Vancouver Half Marathon takes place June 28th, 2026, from UBC to Kitsilano.

Register now at www.vancouverhalf.com.

For updates on all Canada Running Series events, including the Beneva Vancouver Half Marathon, visit www.CanadaRunningSeries.com and follow @runCRS and @runCRSwest on social media.

Media assets available upon request: event photography, logos, and route maps.

About Canada Running Series (CRS)

Canada Running Series is the nation's premier running circuit with 6 events, 4 in Toronto and 2 in Vancouver. It annually attracts over 60,000 participants and raises more than $5 million for some 300 Canadian and local charities. The Vancouver Half Marathon is the first Vancouver race of the Series, which concludes with the World Athletics Elite Label TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, and the Athletics Canada National Marathon Championships. Since 1999, CRS has gained international recognition for innovation and organization. To learn more about CRS, visit https://canadarunningseries.com/.

About Beneva

Beneva is the country's largest mutual insurance company, with 3.5 million members. Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance in 2020, Beneva employs over 5,500 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its caring approach founded on human values and shared by its employees is anchored in its mutualist roots. With $27.5 billion in asset, Beneva has positioned itself as one of the leading Canadian companies in the insurance industry. It stands out for its diverse offerings in Group Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance as well as Individual Insurance and Financial Services. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

