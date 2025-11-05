QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Beneva announces the launch of the "Rebuild Better" advantage, a free offering that enables policyholders to rebuild in a more sustainable way after a loss. This initiative is part of a broader approach to better support members in adapting to the realities of climate change, while integrating more eco-responsible principles into home insurance claims practices.

A context that calls for action

Extreme weather events are increasing becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change. The year 2024 marked a turning point for the property and casualty insurance industry. Across Canada, climate-related losses exceeded $8.5 billion – a historic record1. That same year highlighted the critical need to support members in adapting to climate related events. In response, Beneva chose to review its claims practices after water damage accounted for 75% of claims in 2024, totaling $616 million.

"These trends show that rebuilding in the same way as before is no longer sufficient. We must go beyond this traditional concept of repairing to build a more resilient future. Beneva is committed to supporting its members by sharing costs and offering expertise so that every loss becomes an opportunity to better prepare for climate related challenges," says Christian Fournier, Executive Vice-President and Leader – Property and Casualty Insurance at Beneva.

____________________________

1 Insurance Bureau of Canada - 2024 shatters record for costliest year for severe weather-related losses in Canadian history at $8.5 billion – January 13, 2025

Coverage that promotes sustainability and resilience

The "Rebuild Better" endorsement allows policyholders to make informed choices by sharing additional costs (up to a combined maximum of $3,000) related to replacing materials that are more resistant to water, hail, or wind following a covered loss:

Flooring: 50% reimbursement of additional costs, up to $3,000.

Roofing and exterior siding: 50% reimbursement of additional costs, up to $3,000.

Preventive installations (backwater valves, leak detectors, catch basins): 50% reimbursement of additional costs, up to $1,000.

This coverage, automatically included in home insurance policies, was not designed to boost sales but to provide support when Beneva members need it most. It reflects its mutualist model: by sharing expertise, contributing financially and guiding policyholders in their choices, Beneva helps to ensure peace of mind today and for the future. For Beneva, lending a hand means making your home stronger, together.

