Quebec's healthcare system to benefit greatly from Bill 67

VARENNES, QC, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Over the past year, pharmacists in the Jean Coutu and Brunet networks carried out more than 3 million consultations related to their expanded field of practice. Added to this are the millions of advices they provide daily, helping to ease the pressure on the healthcare system. At a time when patients are turning more and more to pharmacists, the adoption of Bill 67 will be a recognition of their skills as front-line health professionals, a role that is bound to continue to grow and become more important in the years to come.

"Over the past four years, the pharmacist has been entrusted with many new activities, but the scope of these new activities deserves to be better known. As a leader in Quebec's pharmacy sector, it's important for us to work to promote the role of community pharmacies. Bill 67 will give pharmacists greater agility by broadening the situations in which they can help their patients. This is a significant gain for patients who, through our banners of over 525 affiliated pharmacies in Quebec, will be able to benefit from greater accessibility to take care of their health efficiently," says Jean-Michel Coutu, pharmacist, and President of METRO's pharmacy division.

Rooted in the heart of Quebec communities for 55 and 170 years respectively, Jean Coutu and Brunet have evolved in sync with the changes that have marked the pharmacy industry. These networks have made their mark through innovation, personalized local services and a constant concern for the health and well-being of the population.

While pharmacists used to focus their practice on medicines and their distribution, their role changed in the early 2000s, focusing on monitoring prescribed treatment and taking care of the patient as a whole. The implementation of Law 41 in 2015, followed by Law 31 in 2021, both amending the Pharmacy Act, has considerably broadened the pharmacist's scope of activities, including prescribing and vaccination.

When to consult your pharmacist

Over the past year, patients most often consulted their pharmacist to:

extend a non-renewable prescription;

receive a travel health kit, treatment for traveler's diarrhea or necessary preventive vaccines;

modify a treatment that is not effective or is causing side effects;

obtain the morning-after pill or contraception.

Pharmacists can also offer a range of services such as:

managing and monitoring chronic diseases;

prescribing laboratory tests to monitor drug efficacy;

substituting a drug in case of a supply shortage;

prescribing for a range of minor conditions such as minor acne, allergic rhinitis, menstrual pain, pregnancy nausea, cold sores, etc.

The adoption of Bill 67 will enable community pharmacies to reinforce their role as local health centers, where patients will continue to be welcomed by trusted professionals able to offer a wide range of services efficiently.

For more information on the services offered by the pharmacist, visit jeancoutu.com/sante and brunet.ca/sante.

About Jean Coutu

Founded in 1969, the Jean Coutu network is one of the most trusted names in Canadian pharmacy retailing, with more than 420 franchised stores in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario under the banners PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Santé and PJC Santé Beauté. For more details, visit jeancoutu.com and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

About Brunet

Established in 1855, Brunet's engagement is to provide Quebecers with personalized advice and services related to their health. Brunet, which network represents around 140 franchised stores in Quebec, continues its development by continuously improving its products and services. For more details, visit brunet.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

