MONTREAL, July 14, 2025 /CNW/ - METRO Inc. will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 13, 2025. The release will be followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).

Mr. Eric R. La Flèche, President & CEO and Mr. Nicolas Amyot, Executive Vice President & CFO will hold a conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to comment on the financial results. The conference call will be followed by a question period.

The analysts and institutional investors are invited to access the conference call, by dialing 1-800 990-4777 or via the website by clicking here. The journalists and public will be able to access it in a listen mode only. The replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the event at 1 888 660-6345 (access code 49686#) or via the website by clicking here, until 23:59 p.m. (EDT) on September 13, 2025.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $21 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of 995 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

Nicolas Amyot, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer