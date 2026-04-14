HALIFAX, NS, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ("Jazz") is pleased to share that it has once again been named one of Atlantic Canada's and Nova Scotia's Top Employers, marking the 15th consecutive year the company has received these distinctions. With a longstanding presence in the region, including its head office in Halifax, Jazz employs over 800 Atlantic Canadians.

"Being recognized among Atlantic Canada's and Nova Scotia's Top Employers is something we're very proud of," said Doug Clarke, President, Jazz. "These awards belong to our people. Their professionalism, dedication, and commitment to one another are what make Jazz a great place to work."

Mediacorp Canada Inc.'s Top Employers awards recognize organizations that lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces. Employers are evaluated on criteria including physical workplace, work and social atmosphere, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz is the largest regional airline in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to 69 destinations across North America. In addition to today's recognition as one of Atlantic Canada's and Nova Scotia's Top Employers, Jazz has been honoured as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers; with a 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer award; an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada for outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples; and recognized as Canada's Safest Employer in the Public Transportation category at Canada's Safest Employers. These achievements, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Flyjazz.com

SOURCE Jazz

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