Jazz Aviation LP (operating as Air Canada Express) confirms incident

HALIFAX, NS, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ("Jazz"), operating as Air Canada Express, confirms that an incident involving AC8646 operated by a CRJ900 has occurred at LaGuardia (LGA).

Flight 8646 was en route to LGA from Montréal (YUL). The preliminary passenger list indicates the aircraft was carrying 72 passengers and 4 crew members, although this is subject to confirmation. The incident occurred at approximately 11:47PM on March 22, 2026.

Further details will follow as soon as possible.

SOURCE Jazz

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]