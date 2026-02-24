HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - For the fifteenth consecutive year, Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') has been named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc., reflecting the company's long-standing commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility across its workforce.

"Diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility are foundational to our workplace culture," said Doug Clarke, President, Jazz. "Being recognized for the 15th year in a row reflects the dedication of our people and our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where everyone feels respected, supported, and able to thrive."

Canada's Best Diversity Employers recognizes the nation's top employers for their exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs. The competition highlights successful diversity initiatives in key areas, including programs for employees from five groups: women; members of visible minorities; persons with disabilities; Indigenous peoples; and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) individuals.

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz is the largest regional airline in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to 68 destinations across North America. In addition to today's recognition as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers, Jazz has been honoured with a 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer award, an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada for outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, named a Top Employer for Atlantic Canada and Nova Scotia, and recognized as Canada's Safest Employer in the Public Transportation category at Canada's Safest Employers. These achievements, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Flyjazz.com

SOURCE Jazz

Media contact: [email protected]