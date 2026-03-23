HALIFAX, NS, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ("Jazz"), operating as Air Canada Express, provides an update on the accident involving AC8646 operated by a CRJ900 aircraft that occurred at New York LaGuardia (LGA). Flight 8646 was en route to LGA from Montréal (YUL) and collided with a fire truck on the runway upon landing at New York LaGuardia (LGA).

Officials with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed that the pilot and the first officer were killed in this accident. Jazz is deeply saddened by the loss of two employees and are working to support family members and employees at this difficult time.

"Today is an incredibly difficult day for our airline, our employees, and most importantly, the families and loved ones of those affected by the accident involving flight 8646," said Doug Clarke, President, Jazz Aviation LP. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our two pilots and our unwavering support to those who have been injured."

"As the investigation unfolds, we are fully committed to cooperating with the relevant authorities to determine what happened. We will share updates as soon as verified information becomes available. We will continue to provide our full support in the days and weeks ahead."

The preliminary passenger list indicates the aircraft was carrying 72 passengers and 4 crew members. The accident occurred at approximately 11:47PM local on March 22, 2026. The exact number of injuries and fatalities is not available at this time.

Jazz is cooperating with the investigating authorities involved in the investigation into the cause of this accident.

Friends and family members of passengers on flight 8646 can call 1-800-961-7099 for more information.

Further details will follow as soon as possible.

SOURCE Jazz

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