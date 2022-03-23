HALIFAX, NS, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) announced that its subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') was recognized as a Top Employer in both Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada for the eleventh consecutive year by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

"We are pleased to be recognized as an organization that provides exceptional employee support and development programs as well as forward-thinking workplace policies," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "Making Jazz a great place for our employees to develop and succeed is something we're very proud of."

These special designations recognize employers in Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers are evaluated on their physical workplaces; work and social atmospheres; health; financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

Jazz was recognized for encouraging employees to keep skills sharp throughout their careers with formal mentoring, in-house and online training, as well as idea sharing initiatives which leverage employee experience to increase productivity and improve customer service and operational efficiency. The company helps employees prepare for the future with retirement planning assistance and contribution to a pension plan and seeks to develop an ownership culture through a share purchase program, available to all employees.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation - companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, reproving and preparation; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus' 6.00% Senior Debentures due December 31, 2024, 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB', 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C', respectively. www.chorusaviation.com

About Jazz Aviation

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. As the largest regional carrier in Canada and the sole operator of Air Canada Express flights, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. www.flyjazz.ca

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

For further information: Chorus Media Contacts: [email protected]