Jazz Aviation Named as One of Nova Scotia's Top Employers for the Tenth Consecutive Year

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) announced that its subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') has been selected as one of Nova Scotia's Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

"Jazz is proud to be headquartered in Nova Scotia, continuously working to create opportunities and provide a diverse and inclusive workplace where employees have the support they need to succeed," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "We are honored to receive recognition from Mediacorp for the tenth time."

Nova Scotia's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes employers leading their industries in offering exceptional workplaces. Mediacorp's evaluation of the various candidates is based on the same eight criteria as the national competition: physical workplace; work and social atmosphere; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

In selecting Jazz for the tenth year in a row, Mediacorp cited a number of employee programs offered by the company, including engagement, reward, retirement planning, internship, mentoring and training initiatives.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital – a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation – companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; and aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

About Jazz Aviation

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. As the largest regional carrier in Canada, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. www.flyjazz.ca

