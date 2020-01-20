Jazz Aviation Named as One of Nova Scotia's Top Employers for the Ninth Consecutive Year

HALIFAX, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) announced that its subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') has been selected as one of Nova Scotia's Top Employers by MediaCorp Canada Inc.

"Jazz is proud to be headquartered in Nova Scotia and we believe in creating opportunities in this region by providing a workplace where employees have the skills and support, they need to succeed," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "We are honored to receive recognition from MediaCorp for the ninth time."

Nova Scotia's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes employers leading their industries in offering exceptional workplaces. MediaCorp's evaluation of the various candidates is based on the same eight criteria as the national competition: physical workplace; work and social atmosphere; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

Jazz's commitment to its employees through formal mentoring, in-house training, and tuition subsidies for courses related to their position, summer student jobs, paid internships, co-op placements and apprenticeships are only a few of the programs that allowed the organization to be recognized for the ninth year in a row.

About Jazz Aviation

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. Jazz is owned by Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. As the largest regional carrier in Canada, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. Jazz, under the Air Canada Express brand, operates more flights and flies to more Canadian destinations than any other airline, and has a workforce of approximately 5,000 professionals, highly experienced in the challenging and complex nature of regional operations.

About Chorus

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital, a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft; and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation, companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing, aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation, contract flying, aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'.

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Manon Stuart, (902) 873-5054, [email protected]; Teri Udle, (902) 873-5047, [email protected]

Related Links

www.chorusaviation.ca

