HALIFAX, NS, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ("Jazz") is honoured to announce its inclusion among Atlantic Canada's Top Employers for a 13th consecutive year. With strong roots in Atlantic Canada, Jazz takes immense pride in representing the region on a national stage as the primary operator of regional flying for Air Canada. Jazz employs over 950 Atlantic Canadians in seven locations throughout the four Atlantic provinces.

"We are thrilled to reaffirm our position as one of Atlantic Canada's Top Employers for the 13th year," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "Our consistent success underscores the dedication of our team and the strength of our values – listening to one another, collaborating effectively, and continuously striving for improvement."

This special designation recognizes employers in Atlantic Canada that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers are evaluated on their physical workplaces; work and social atmospheres; health; financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz is the largest regional airline in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to 73 destinations across North America. In addition to today's award as one of Atlantic Canada's Top Employers, Jazz was recently named among Canada's Best Diversity Employers, was an inaugural class recipient for an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada for outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, a Top Employer for Nova Scotia, and an Award of Excellence winner in the Public Transportation category at Canada's Safest Employers. These strengths, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Flyjazz.ca

