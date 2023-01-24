HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') is named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People 2023 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. This is the eleventh year Jazz has been recognized in this category.

"We're proud of our commitment to creating a supportive workplace where young people can learn and thrive," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "They are the leaders of tomorrow who offer valuable perspectives as we look to the future of Jazz."

This special designation recognizes the employers that offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people just starting their careers. These organizations are Canada's leaders in attracting and retaining younger employees. Areas examined when evaluating each employer include, mentorship and training programs as well as career management programs.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is an integrated provider of regional aviation solutions, including asset management services. Its principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the world's largest asset manager and aircraft lessor focused solely on the regional aircraft leasing segment; Jazz Aviation, the sole provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; and Voyageur Aviation, a provider of specialty air charter, aircraft modification, and parts provisioning services to regional aviation customers around the world. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide support services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'.

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. As the largest regional carrier in Canada and the sole operator of Air Canada Express flights, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. flyjazz.ca

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]