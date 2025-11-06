HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) today announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.08 per Class A Variable Voting Share and Class B Voting Share payable on December 29, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2025.

This dividend is an eligible dividend in Canada. It may also be considered a qualified dividend from a U.S. tax perspective; however, shareholders should consult their tax advisor to confirm the treatment of the dividend under U.S. tax laws.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "can", "could", "estimate", "expect", "future", "intend", "make", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including negative versions thereof and other similar expressions. Statements indicating Chorus' intention to declare future quarterly dividends, and the amount and timing of those dividends, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information. In particular, any determination to declare and pay dividends in future is at the discretion of Chorus' board of directors and will depend on many factors, including, among others, consideration of Chorus' results of operations and financial condition, profitability, cash flow and other factors as the directors of Chorus consider appropriate from time to time, including compliance with covenants contained in Chorus debt agreements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in forward-looking information due to known or unknown risks, including, but not limited to, the considerations described above, the continuing availability of credit facilities, Chorus' dependence on the Capacity Purchase Agreement with Air Canada, as well as the risk factors described in Chorus' public disclosure record available under Chorus' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Chorus' expectations as of the date of this news release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and is subject to change after such date. Chorus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing factors and risks are not exhaustive.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional airline in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines; and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: contract flying; aircraft refurbishment, engineering and certification services, modification, repurposing and transition; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; aircraft acquisition and leasing; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus' 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR.DB.C'. For further information on Chorus, please visit www.chorusaviation.com.

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus Media Contact: [email protected]; Chorus Analyst Contact: [email protected]