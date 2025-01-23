Jarvis wins Coca-Cola Canada's nationwide contest including $50,000 donation to Norfolk Community

Foundation and 2025 Holiday Caravan experience

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - After a coast-to-coast search, more than 2,300 entries, and thousands of inspiring stories, Jarvis, Ontario is the winner of the inaugural Coca-Cola's Canada's Kindest Community contest! As the winner, Jarvis will be crowned Canada's Kindest Community, a $50,000 donation will be made to Norfolk Community Foundation to support the needs of the Jarvis community, and the town will receive a special Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan experience in 2025.

L to R: Mike Mitchell, Treasurer, Norfolk Community Foundation, Shelley Ann Bentley, Haldimand County Mayor, Stephen du Toit, President, Coke Canada Bottling and Bruce Shoff, Norfolk Community Foundation (CNW Group/Coke Canada Bottling Ltd.)

Grounded in the belief the world needs more kindness, Coca-Cola in Canada set out to identify, celebrate, and reward the Canadian community that shared the most acts of kindness. Nearly 600 Canadian communities were nominated throughout the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan tour.

"It's been inspiring to read so many stories of kindness from Jarvis," said Todd Parsons, CEO of Coke Canada Bottling. "To see a community come together and celebrate their neighbours truly shows just how kindness can be contagious, creating lasting, positive impacts. We hope that Canadians coast-to-coast will be inspired to make meaningful contributions in their communities through the magic of the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan for years to come."

Jarvis, Ontario received the most nominations per capita with heartfelt stories that highlighted the town's remarkable spirit of generosity and compassion. The community overwhelmingly named Jarvis Light Up in their submissions – a festive house decorating contest that has been uniting the community and brightening spirits with sparkling holiday displays and memorable events since 2020. By launching in partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, Coca-Cola was able to ensure they made a meaningful impact directly in the local communities where they operate.

"Programs like Coca-Cola Canada's Kindest Community Contest underscore the importance of kindness in fostering strong, vibrant communities," said Shawn Swarts, President of Norfolk Community Foundation. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Jarvis, our neighbouring community, for being the deserving recipient of this honour. The Jarvis Light Up initiative is a shining example of how local initiatives can amplify kindness, bringing people together and showcasing the power of community."

Coca-Cola in Canada launched Canada's Kindest Community on World Kindness Day as part of its annual Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan Tour. The annual tour sees the iconic red Coca-Cola truck adorned with twinkling lights travel to hundreds of communities across the country, delivering moments of optimism and spreading kindness throughout the holiday season.

For more information on the Canada's Kindest Community Contest, and to view submissions shared by Canadians, visit Canada's Kindest Community.

