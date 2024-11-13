Canada's Kindest Community Contest begins accepting submissions on World Kindness Day with the goal to identify, celebrate, and reward a Canadian community with a $50,000 donation

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Coca-Cola is kicking off the holiday season on World Kindness Day with the return of the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan and the launch of Canada's Kindest Community Contest. Adorned with twinkling lights, the iconic Red Coca-Cola truck, accompanied by Santa and a few special elves, will bring Canadians together to offer kindness-led experiences coast-to-coast and make sure we all feel like we belong this holiday season. New this year, the tour coincides with the launch of Canada's Kindest Community Contest – a program asking Canadians to share stories of kindness from their community for a chance to win a $50,000 donation for a non-profit organization near them.

"The Holiday Caravan was born from an opportunity to spread optimism and share joy in communities coast-to-coast," said Todd Parsons, CEO of Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited. "By uniting the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan and Canada's Kindest Community Contest, we connect the joy of the holiday season with making a meaningful difference in the communities where we operate. We believe kindness is contagious, and every kind act, no matter its size, has the potential to make an impact."

Launching in partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, Canadians can nominate acts of kindness in their community - whether their own or those of others - that have made life in their community better. Nominations open today and can be submitted online via the Coca-Cola Holiday Hub , or through QR codes found at local Holiday Caravan stops and select retailers until January 6, 2025. The community with the most submissions per capita will be recognized as Canada's Kindest Community, receive a $50,000 donation to a local non-profit – supported by Community Foundations of Canada – and receive a 2025 Holiday Caravan experience

The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan begins its tour in Halifax on November 14 before embarking on a cross-Canada journey ending in Vancouver on December 22.

For more information about Canada's Kindest Community and a complete list of Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan tour locations, visit www.coke.ca/holiday.

