Jared Leto Selected as Featured Guest for the 2021 Audi Innovation Series

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The 2021 Audi Innovation Series (AIS), this year celebrating its fifth anniversary, is proud to welcome award-winning actor, musician, director and entrepreneur Jared Leto as its featured guest. The noted Canadian speaker series will continue its digital evolution this year, debuting on Audi Canada's social media channels this week. This year 's intimate conversation will focus on creativity, risk-taking, innovation and leadership, and will again be hosted by CBC Toronto News Anchor, Dwight Drummond.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Leto as this year's featured speaker for our fifth installment of this incredible series," said Vito Paladino, President at Audi Canada. "The Audi Innovation Series has always sought to highlight creativity and innovation across a variety of fields — including technology, art, sport, fashion, cinema, design and literature — and I'm grateful to Mr. Leto for sharing his unique perspective with Audi's Canadian fans. I hope this latest iteration of our series continues to spark conversations among Canadians from coast to coast," Paladino added.

Leto, whose Hollywood career has spanned two decades, will join the Audi Innovation Series stage to dive into his creative process and philosophies. "I was raised in a really creative environment and was fortunate to be surrounded by artists growing up. People who were 'rule breakers', which exposed me to the fact that creativity could be a viable pursuit in life ­— and that creativity and innovation pretty much go hand in hand," Leto shared.

Find the full conversation on Audi Canada's social channels premiering this week.

About the Audi Innovation Series

The Audi Innovation Series is a unique Canadian speaker series created to spark dialogue by featuring world-renowned individuals who have changed the trajectory of their respective industries. The series highlights Audi Canada's commitment to celebrating progressive thought leadership and promoting innovation through dialogue. The series has formerly hosted fashion icon, Tommy Hilfiger; Netflix co-founder, Marc Randolph; Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak and Masai Ujiri, Toronto Raptors President.

Follow @AudiCanada on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Audi Canada

For further information: or to set up an interview with Vito Paladino (President at Audi Canada), please contact: Sarah Ellam, Public Relations Manager, Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications Inc., E: [email protected], M: 1 (647) 296 - 1879; Elaine Quan, Senior Public Relations Consultant, Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications Inc., E: [email protected], M: 1 (437) 235 - 7830