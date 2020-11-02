Jardine Transport Group Acquires Quality Transportation Services

DARTMOUTH, NS, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Jardine Transport Group announced today that is has acquired Quality Transportation Services ("Quality"), a long-haul, dry-van trucking company based in Jacksonville, New Brunswick. Quality was established in 1998 and currently operates a fleet of more than forty power units servicing customers in Canada and the United States. With the addition of Quality, Jardine Transport Group will further expand its geographic coverage and create opportunities to better serve its customers.

Dion Cull, President of Jardine Transport Group, commented "The acquisition of Quality is consistent with our strategy of building a leading truck-load carrier in Atlantic Canada, and I'm pleased that Stuart Palmer and Jordan Palmer will remain with the business. The company has a long track record of success. It will complement our existing operations."

"We are happy to have completed a transaction with Jardine Transport Group," stated Stuart Palmer, President of Quality. "I believe Jardine Transport Group will be a great owner of Quality, and with the backing of SeaFort Capital, I am confident that we can continue to deliver strong service to our customers while providing excellent opportunities for our employees."

About Jardine Transport Group

Founded in 1978, Jardine Transport Group has grown to become a leading Atlantic Canadian truckload carrier. The company services a broad customer base in Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada and the United States from its offices in Fredericton, Saint Stephen, Saint Jacques and Jacksonville, New Brunswick, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and St. John's Newfoundland. Jardine Transport Group is part of the SeaFort group of companies. Learn more about Jardine Transport Group at http://jardinetransport.ca.

About SeaFort

Halifax-based SeaFort Capital makes majority investments in small and medium sized Canadian businesses and partners with experienced managers to build value.

SOURCE Jardine Transport Ltd.

For further information: Dion Cull, President, Jardine Transport Ltd., Phone: 902-407-2501, Website: www.jardinetransport.ca

Related Links

www.jardinetransport.ca

