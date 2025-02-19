Jane Software Inc. Appoints Dan Davidow as Chief Marketing Officer, Accelerating Global Growth and Innovation

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Jane Software Inc., a leading clinic management software and EMR provider, today announced the appointment of Dan Davidow as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A seasoned marketing executive with experience at companies such as Stripe, Gusto, Cisco, and Motive, Dan will spearhead Jane's next phase of growth and support the company's mission to Help the Helpers around the world.

Driving Growth with Customer-Centric Marketing

"We're absolutely thrilled to have Dan join us on our mission at Jane," said Ali Taylor, Co-Founder of Jane Software Inc. "His track record of building high-growth brands through both customer focus and data-centricity perfectly aligns with our vision. Dan knows how to make a lasting impact, and we can't wait to see how he'll help us advance our platform for health and wellness practitioners everywhere."

In his previous roles, Dan has consistently delivered strategic marketing initiatives that have boosted brand equity and accelerated market share, guiding companies from early-stage ventures to industry-leading businesses. His focus on customer insight and evidence-based decision-making has earned him a reputation for driving sustainable, meaningful growth.

Jane's Next Phase of Expansion

Jane's software powers the practices of counsellors, psychologists, physical therapists, chiropractors, acupuncturists, and other professionals across the health and wellness community. It offers a digital-first platform for online booking, charting, billing, telehealth, and more — all designed to simplify day-to-day operations.

"I'm excited to join Jane at this pivotal time," said Dan Davidow, newly appointed CMO. "Jane has already established a strong reputation for its innovative, customer-focused platform, and I look forward to amplifying that story. My priorities will be building a compelling brand, scaling our marketing efforts, supporting our high-performing team, and ensuring our growth plans align with Jane's long-term vision to be the go-to platform for small-business health care practitioners globally."

Looking Ahead

Dan's appointment reflects Jane's commitment to continuous innovation and strategic investment in talent. As the company expands its established product-market fit — including a growing footprint in the US — welcoming a marketing leader with proven success in scaling customer-centric organizations signals Jane's readiness to take its brand to the next level.

About Jane Software Inc.

Jane is a clinic management platform and EMR designed for health and wellness providers. Jane's flexible, beautifully-designed features empower practitioners to manage their businesses efficiently, so they can focus on doing what they love — delivering exceptional care.

For more details, visit jane.app , jane.app/pricing , and jane.app/careers .

For media inquiries, please contact: Denzil Ford, Director of Marketing Communications, Jane Software Inc., [email protected]