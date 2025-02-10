Howard Spector Joins Jane as Strategic Advisor and Executive Partner

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Jane Software Inc., a leading clinic management software and EMR, is proud to announce that Howard Spector, Co-Founder and former CEO of SimplePractice, has joined Jane as Strategic Advisor and Executive Partner.

Howard brings over two decades of experience in transforming the digital landscape for health professionals. With a background in psychology, Howard was accruing hours to practice as a licensed therapist when he saw the need for a simple online tool that would allow practitioners to track, report on, and monitor their training progress. Track Your Hours was born and it inspired Howard to later create SimplePractice, an all-in-one practice management software, which he led from its inception to becoming a major player in the health tech space.

Howard has an extraordinary gift for understanding the needs of therapists and an ability to turn those needs into truly powerful solutions. It's that very expertise and empathy that makes the Jane Team so excited about what's ahead.

Jane Co-Founders Ali Taylor and Trevor Johnston were introduced to Howard by a mutual connection and the three instantly hit it off. Here's what Howard had to say.

"I've always been incredibly impressed by Jane and what it offers behavioral health therapists in particular: tailored tools for practice management that not only streamline administrative tasks, but also foster better client relationships and care outcomes. Jane is a founder-led, mission-based, and passionately customer-centric company. These strengths really set them apart. I'm excited to help Jane grow in the US and continue on their path while they deliver exceptional value to folks."

Jane makes it simple for health and wellness practitioners to book, chart, schedule, bill, and get paid. The Jane mission is to Help the Helpers and facilitate the administrative aspect of running a clinic so practitioners can focus their time on helping their patients.

Over 190,000 practitioners and 70,000 clinic support staff across a variety of non-primary care specialties rely on Jane as they open, run, and grow their practices.

For practitioners exploring new options – now's a fantastic time to check Jane out . Jane is working with Howard and the rest of the team to bring more competitive options to therapists. Jane runs practices beautifully, at a price that lets businesses grow.

About Jane Software Inc.

Jane is a clinic management platform and EMR designed for health and wellness providers. Jane's flexible, beautifully-designed features empower practitioners to manage their businesses efficiently, so they can focus on doing what they love — delivering exceptional care.

For more details, visit jane.app , jane.app/pricing , and jane.app/careers .

