JANE APP WINS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD AT 2025 STEVIE AWARDS FOR OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE IN TECH INDUSTRY

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Jane Software Inc., a leading practice management software for health and wellness practitioners, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Bronze Stevie Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year - Computer Software (100 or More Employees) category at the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Marc Dyer, VP of Customer Success at Jane, shares, "Every call, every email, and every chat is an opportunity to help our customers thrive in the amazing work they do. This award is a meaningful recognition of the care, empathy, and expertise our team brings to those moments. It's a reminder that our work is more than customer service; it's a partnership with an inspiring community of clinics and practitioners who help so many people out there in the world — and that's what Jane is all about."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service celebrate the best in customer support, contact centers, and sales around the world. This year's competition received more than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries across 45 nations and territories.

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, "We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments."

About Jane Software Inc.

Jane is a practice management platform and EMR designed for health and wellness providers. Over 200,000 practitioners rely on Jane to help them open, run, and grow their practices. With flexible, user-friendly features and unlimited, human-powered support, Jane helps practitioners manage their businesses efficiently — so they can focus on what they love: delivering exceptional care.

Jane also received the Excellence in Customer Service Award from Business Intelligence Group this year. In 2024, Jane made Deloitte Technology's Fast 50 program, as well as Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies.

For more details, visit jane.app , jane.app/pricing , and jane.app/careers .

