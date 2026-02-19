This announcement builds on Pernod Ricard North America's groundbreaking partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS), which made Jameson the Official Whiskey of the League and six U.S. clubs. With CF Montréal now joining this growing network, Canadian soccer fans will experience the brand's global "Must Be a Jameson" platform firsthand. More than a campaign line, "Must Be a Jameson" is a brand commitment – a belief that whenever people come together to celebrate passion, connection, and community, Jameson belongs at the heart of the moment.

"Soccer has an incredible way of uniting people, and nowhere is that more true than here in Montreal. From the energy in the stands to the pride that extends across the city, the culture around this club is special," said Maura Cowan, Vice President of Marketing for Corby Spirit and Wine. "Jameson is honoured to be part of that story, and this partnership allows us to celebrate Montreal's vibrant soccer culture, invest in experiences that bring fans and communities together, and proudly showcase the spirit that defines Jameson around the world."

At Stade Saputo, Jameson will activate through impactful in-stadium branding, curated hospitality spaces, and immersive fan experiences that bring supporters closer to the action and build on CF Montréal's deep community ties. This reflects the passion of a supporter base that continues to show up in force season after season – a clear signal of soccer's growing momentum and cultural relevance in Montreal. With 2026 expected to be a milestone year for the sport, including Canada's serving as one of three FIFA World Cup host nations, soccer is set to capture unprecedented national attention, creating a powerful foundation for this partnership and the experiences it will deliver to fans.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jameson to the CF Montréal family," said Éric Nadeau, Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer. "Our Club is built on values of inclusion, community, and passion, and we are continuously seeking partners who share that vision. Together with Jameson, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for our fans, supporting the growth of soccer in our city, and continuing to strengthen the unique bond between Montreal and the beautiful game.

CF Montréal has established itself as one of Major League Soccer's most exciting clubs, with a history rooted in local pride and a 10-month season that ensures a year-round presence. By uniting these values with Jameson's long-standing dedication to conviviality and community, this partnership highlights the power of sport and culture to bring people together.

As the season unfolds, Jameson and CF Montréal will come together to celebrate the moments that make matchday special, from pre-game anticipation to post-match celebrations shared among friends and fans. Whether at Stade Saputo or beyond it, the partnership is rooted in connection, passion, and the joy of coming together for the beautiful game.

About CF Montréal

Founded in 1992 and having completed its first season in 1993, CF Montréal is a professional soccer club playing in MLS since 2012. It has won the Canadian Championship five times (2008, 2013, 2014, 2019, 2021) and reached the final of the Concacaf Champions League in 2015, as well as the quarterfinals in 2009 and 2022. CF Montréal plays its home games at Stade Saputo, a soccer-specific stadium with a capacity of 19,619.

In 2010, the organization established CF Montréal Academy, a soccer training centre with over 100 players. CF Montréal was the first professional club in North America to offer a sports-study program. The Club's development structure also includes U13 and U14 Pre-Academy teams. The Club's network of Partner Clubs (CIP) and regional programs also enable the Club to reach nearly 1,000 additional U8 to U12 players. The women's program was introduced to the Club's Academy on May 31, 2023.

Through the Montreal Impact Foundation, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2023, CF Montréal is deeply involved in the community. Its mission is to organize and support activities to improve the quality of life of children and families from underserved communities, including providing sports facilities to promote physical activity and social integration.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Polar Ice® vodka, Lamb's® rum, and McGuinness® liqueurs, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages, as well as Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also represents Vinarchy's Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, or Instagram.

