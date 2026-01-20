TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine is pleased to announce that its portfolio of premium Canadian whiskies earned major recognition at the 2026 Canadian Whisky Awards. Leading the wins, J.P. Wiser's 24-Year-Old was named Canadian Whisky of the Year.

The recognition further reinforces J.P. Wiser's reputation for excellence, following the Decades Series' recent success at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, where J.P. Wiser's 28-Year-Old was named Best in Class Canadian Whisky.

J.P. Wiser’s Named Canadian Whisky of the Year at the 2026 Canadian Whisky Awards! (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications))

Adding to the momentum, Pike Creek 22-Year-Old PX Cask earned two major category wins: Best Limited Expression and Best Aged Whisky Over 15 Years, showcasing the impact of bold finishing and long aging at its best.

"These awards are a meaningful recognition of the passion and craftsmanship that goes into every bottle we create," said Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender at Hiram Walker & Sons Distillery. "Each distinction reflects what makes Canadian whisky so special: patience, precision, and deep respect for the grains, barrels, and people behind the process. From long-aged expressions to bold finishes and rye-forward styles, these wins speak to what's possible when you give whisky the time, and the attention, it deserves."

Full award results include the following medal-winning expressions and category distinctions:

Gold

J.P. Wiser's 24-Year-Old

Pike Creek 22-Year-Old PX Cask

Lot No. 40 Dark Oak

Silver

J.P. Wiser's 10-Year-Old

J.P. Wiser's 15-Year-Old

Pike Creek Double Barreled

Bronze

J.P. Wiser's Deluxe

J.P. Wiser's 18-Year-Old

Lot No. 40 Single Copper Pot Still

Lot No. 40 Oloroso Cask

Gooderham & Worts

Crafted in Windsor at the historic Hiram Walker & Sons Distillery, these award-winning whiskies reflect a legacy that has helped define Canadian whisky for generations. Behind every bottle is a dedicated team proudly carrying that heritage forward, bringing care and ambition to every whisky while continuing to evolve the category through premium releases, innovation, and world-class quality.

Held annually in conjunction with the Victoria Whisky Festival, the Canadian Whisky Awards recognize the best Canadian whiskies and encourage distillers to maintain the highest quality standards. The awards are widely regarded as a trusted benchmark for producers, distributors, retailers and whisky fans alike.

J.P. Wiser's, Lot No. 40, Pike Creek, and Gooderham & Worts are available at your local alcohol retailer, or online for residents of Ontario at www.jpwisers.com.

About J.P. Wiser's

Established in 1857, J.P. Wiser's Whisky is one of Canada's oldest continuously produced Canadian whiskies. Hiram Walker & Sons Limited currently produces it at its Windsor, Ontario distillery.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Polar Ice® vodka, Lamb's® rum, and McGuinness® liqueurs, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages, as well as Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also represents Vinarchy's Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, or Instagram.

