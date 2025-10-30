From October 12 to November 15, unlock your dream vacation and turn your travel fantasies into reality!

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Glenlivet, the iconic Speyside single malt Scotch whisky has launched its single largest points prize at the LCBO, offering customers the opportunity to win 1 million Aeroplan points (ARV CAD$30,000). Between October 12 and November 15, The Glenlivet is offering Ontarians an exclusive chance to enter the promotion and make their biggest travel dreams a spectacular reality.

THE GLENLIVET LAUNCH LCBO PROMOTION TO AWARD 1 MILLION AEROPLAN POINTS (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications))

"We're thrilled to partner with the LCBO to give our customers an opportunity to elevate both their at-home enjoyment and their travel experiences," commented Darragh McArdle, Senior Brand Manager, The Glenlivet. "Moving beyond the expected, The Glenlivet is focused on forging new traditions and unforgettable moments. Giving away one million Aeroplan points is our way of saying cheers to the adventurous spirit of Ontarians."

Whether you're interested in one extravagant, ultra-luxury travel experience or booking several smaller vacations, the travel possibilities with one million Aeroplan points are truly endless. From now until November 15, residents of Ontario who are of legal drinking age can enter the contest at https://www.theglenlivet.com/en-ca/lcbo-aeroplan-contest . Customers can also enter the contest by scanning the QR code on select The Glenlivet products available at the LCBO across the province. No purchase necessary to enter.

During the promotion period, a select number of LCBOs within Toronto will have displays showcasing the promotion, including the locations at Queen & Coxwell, Dupont & Spadina, Dupont & Laird, Queens Quay & Cooper St, Front and Spadina and Bay and Bloor. For more information, visit theglenlivet.com .

®Aeroplan is a registered trademark of Aeroplan Inc., used under license. ®The Air Canada maple leaf logo is a registered trademark of Air Canada, used under license.

ABOUT THE GLENLIVET

Created by George Smith in 1824, The Glenlivet is renowned for its heritage as a visionary within the single malt category. With a commitment to outstanding quality and workmanship within single malts, The Glenlivet is dedicated to continuing this legacy and has led innovation within single malt in recent years. Standout initiatives include the release of The Glenlivet Code, a mystery single malt, and the creation of The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, a great representation of the distillery's signature style. The Glenlivet has also recently launched its newly renovated brand home to open up Speyside to the world. Using innovative technology combined with exclusive bottlings, immersive tours, and whisky tastings, The Glenlivet Brand Home brings visitors an experience like no other. From exploring the art of whisky making and showcasing rare editions, to reflecting The Glenlivet's heritage throughout the interiors, the visitor experience pays homage to being the original mark of quality for Speyside single malt.

www.theglenlivet.com @TheGlenlivet

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Polar Ice® vodka, Lamb's® rum, and McGuinness® liqueurs, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages, as well as Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also represents Vinarchy's Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, or Instagram.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications)

For further information: Laura Velez - Manager, External Communications and Public Relations at Corby Spirit and Wine. [email protected]