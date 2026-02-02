Two Iconic Brands, One Epic Pour: J.P. Wiser's and Canada Dry Team Up for the Ultimate Whisky & Ginger Ale Ready-to-Drink Cocktail!

"Whisky and ginger ale have a long history of showing up wherever Canadians gather, from game night to everyday moments. That connection played a big role in how this partnership came to life," said Maura Cowan, Vice-President of Marketing at Corby Spirit and Wine. "As we look to the future, this launch reflects a deliberate approach to evolving the J.P. Wiser's brand. It's about exploring new innovations and occasions while remaining anchored in the values, quality, and standards that have defined it for generations."

With more than a century of Canadian heritage between them, J.P. Wiser's and Canada Dry approached this collaboration with a shared focus on precision and consistency. The whisky needed to remain expressive and balanced, while Canada Dry Ginger Ale had to deliver its signature crisp, refreshing taste. The result: a Whisky & Ginger Ale RTD at 7% ABV that feels familiar from the first sip.

"If there's one ginger ale Canadians trust with their whisky, it's Canada Dry," said Chris McMahon, Vice-President, Away-from Home Sales & Ready-to-Drink at Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "This marks the first entry of our ginger ale into the ready-to-drink category, and partnering with J.P. Wiser's, one of Canada's most established and awarded whisky brands, made this pairing a natural evolution of Canada Dry."

Beginning in February, the new RTD will be available nationwide, offering a versatile option for a range of occasions. It will be available in a 473 mL single-serve can, with four-packs offered in BC, AB and QC. J.P. Wiser's & Canada Dry Whisky & Ginger Ale requires no mixing or measuring and can be served straight from the can or over ice, offering a bar-quality expression of a Canadian favourite.

Designed to meet consumers where this classic serve is already enjoyed, the partnership extends well beyond shelf. J.P. Wiser's and Canada Dry will activate nationally throughout the year across retail, on-premise, and culture. Planned activity includes in-store tastings and retail sampling programs, select bar and restaurant features, high-profile sponsorships tied to major sporting and cultural events, and a rotating series of immersive pop-up experiences and festival appearances.

As the Official Whisky of Game Night, J.P. Wiser's will also extend the partnership into game-day occasions that resonate with fans coast to coast. A dynamic digital and social campaign will further amplify the collaboration, celebrating Canadian moments and the nostalgia of this iconic pairing. Additional activations will be announced as the rollout continues.

About J.P. Wiser's

Established in 1857, J.P. Wiser's Whisky is one of Canada's oldest continuously produced Canadian whiskies. Hiram Walker & Sons Limited currently produces it at its Windsor, Ontario distillery.

ABOUT CANADA DRY

Canada Dry® Ginger Ale began in 1904 as Pale Ginger Ale. Its founder, John J. McLaughlin, owned a sparkling water plant in Canada, so when he saw the rise in popularity of more syrupy ginger ales, he set to work perfecting a lighter version. This became the Canada Dry Ginger Ale we know today. During Prohibition, Canada Dry Ginger Ale became a popular mixer to mask the taste of the period's harsh liquors. Often called the champagne of soda, it was marketed toward the refined crowd for many decades. And since its creation, Canada Dry Ginger Ale, with its real ginger taste, has been the drink of choice for those seeking something soothing and refreshing. Canada Dry is now a part of the Keurig Dr Pepper beverage portfolio.

