James Brodie of Johnson & Johnson MedTech Appointed Chair of the Medtech Canada Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Medtech Canada, the national association representing Canada's medical technology companies, is very pleased to welcome James Brodie of Johnson & Johnson MedTech as Chair of the Medtech Canada Board of Directors. He is joined by five new board members: Bryan Howcroft (Southmedic Inc.), Trisha Hutzul (Edwards LifeSciences), Marcey Quenneville (Coloplast Canada), Ken Spears (Boston Scientific) and Daniel St-Pierre (Abbott). Ivy Parks (BD Canada) becomes Secretary-Treasurer of the association.

James Brodie is General Manager of Johnson & Johnson MedTech (JJMT) in Canada. For nearly 25 years, James has held senior roles across the Medical Devices, Medical Technology and Pharmaceutical divisions of Johnson & Johnson. James has an exceptional track record of strategic performance and a breadth of experience in Sales and Marketing, while contributing to and leading key organizational priorities in the areas of innovation, employee development and customer engagement. James has a Bachelor of Kinesiology and an MBA in Health Services Management from McMaster University.

"I'm very honoured to Chair the Medtech Canada Board of Directors and I look forward to working collaboratively with my fellow board members and the Medtech Canada team to enhance the medtech environment in Canada," said Mr. Brodie. "The medtech industry can make tremendous contributions to positively impact the quality and sustainability of health care in Canada, and I'm excited to take on this role at Medtech Canada as it works with its government and health system partners to fully realize the opportunities from this highly innovative industry."

"I've had the pleasure of working closely with James during his tenure on the Medtech Canada board and I know that his leadership and extensive experience will be invaluable as he takes on the role of Board Chair for our association," said Nicole DeKort, President and CEO, Medtech Canada. "I look forward to working closely with James and the entire board to guide the important work of Medtech Canada as we seek to increase the adoption of medical technology solutions to address Canada's health care challenges, while growing the sector in Canada."

"I'd also like to express my gratitude to Dehlia Blanchard of GE HealthCare Canada for serving as Medtech Canada's Board Chair since 2022, as well as outgoing board members Mike Canzoneri (Canadian Hospital Specialties), John Hanley (Baylis Medtech), Sophie Pouliot (ConvaTec) and Martin Roy (Christie Innomed) for their generous service to our association," added Ms. DeKort.

Individuals who are continuing their terms on the Medtech Canada board are: Dehlia Blanchard - Past-Chair, Medtech Canada (GE HealthCare Canada), Jennifer Cummings (The Stevens Company), Michele D'Elia (Roche Diagnostics), Diana Gazdar (Medline Canada), John Hunter (Fresenius Medical Care), Patrick Hupé (Medtronic Canada), Kelly Makimoto (SciCan), Drew McCallum (Solventum), Sevket On (Siemens Healthineers Canada), Ivy Parks (BD Canada), Russell Schuster (Cardinal Health Canada) and Lindsay Williams (Stryker Canada).

About Medtech Canada

Medtech Canada is the national association representing the medical technology industry in Canada. The association advocates for achieving patient access to leading edge, innovative technology solutions that provide valuable outcomes. Medtech Canada members are committed to providing safe and innovative medical technologies that enhance the quality of patient care, improve patient access to health care, and help enable the sustainability of our health care system. The medical technology industry in Canada employs over 35,000 Canadians in approximately 1,500 facilities across the country. www.medtechcanada.org

Medtech Canada is proud to support AdvaMed as it brings The MedTech Conference to Canada for the first time. The conference will bring thousands of medtech innovators from around the world to Toronto from October 15-17, 2024 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. https://themedtechconference.com/

