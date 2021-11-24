An inspiring leader and mental health champion Jacques joined Sun Life as President, Sun Life Canada in 2018. Originally from Shawinigan and an actuary by training, he held a variety of leadership roles in Canada, Europe and the United States at a major consulting firm before joining Sun Life. Jacques returned to Canada as President of Sun Life Canada to guide the organization in its purpose of helping Quebecers and Canadians achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives.

In winning CEO of the Year honours, Jacques stood out for the mental health strategy he initiated across the company and for reinforcing the importance of a healthy workforce. There are three pieces to the mental health commitment: supporting employee well-being at Sun Life with practical measures, mobilizing the business community around workplace mental health, and sponsoring organizations and events that promote mental health.

"The judges were very impressed with Sun Life's human resources policies. The mental health strategy that the company put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic is very comprehensive and is designed to help employees, students and business leaders alike," explains Jean-Paul Gagné, chair of the selection committee. "It is based on eight practical measures aimed at both preventing mental illness and getting employees back to work. Employees have access to psychologists, personal coaches and speakers, and can connect with therapy and telemedicine services."

Sun Life employees are more engaged than ever

In 2021, employee engagement at Sun Life increased six percent compared to 2019. Part of this increase can be attributed to the efforts Jacques and his team mobilized from the start of the pandemic to support employees leading to greater engagement at work and higher employee loyalty.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacques used various approaches to learn about issues affecting employees' mental and physical health. Employees continue to be surveyed to better understand their needs. Jacques initiated virtual "Ask Me Anything" information sessions on a regular basis, providing an opportunity for dialogue on important issues such as mental health, resilience, and racial injustice.

Under Jacques' leadership, Sun Life also introduced pandemic employee support such as doubling personal emergency days from five to 10, adding three wellness days, allowing flexible work schedules, and setting up a parent support network, among other measures.

Sun Life's financial performance

With Jacques at the helm of Sun Life Canada, the company's earnings growth has doubled, outpacing those of its major competitors since 2018, driven by strong, balanced and sustainable growth across its Canadian businesses.

"Jacques is a purpose-driven leader with an ability to make bold decisions," said Kevin Strain, President and CEO of Sun Life. "Jacques accelerated our focus on virtual health, digital solutions and new tools for advisors. He has also championed mental health with a focus on helping Canadians live healthier lives. His bold leadership reflects Sun Life's strong commitment to our Clients, communities and colleagues."

