- Wasserman will be making Paralympic debut

- Paris 2024 Paralympic Games takes place August 28 to September 8

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Jacob Wasserman has been nominated to represent Canada in the sport of Para rowing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Rowing Canada announced Thursday.

Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team – PARA ROWING

Jacob Wasserman has been nominated to represent Canada in the sport of Para rowing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

Jacob Wasserman – Saskatoon, SK

Wasserman, a former hockey player and a survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018, will be making his Paralympic debut in only his first full international season competing in Para rowing.

The 24-year-old tried out Para ice hockey and adaptive water skiing before finding Para rowing in October 2022. A year later at the 2023 national championships, he earned gold in his category.

In March, Wasserman won a silver medal in the men's PR1 single sculls race at the Continental Qualification Regatta in Rio de Janeiro. Only the top finisher earned a quota spot for their country for this summer's Paralympic Games, but through quota reallocation Canada received a spot.

"It feels like a bit of a dream," said Wasserman. "My whole life I have wanted to be a professional athlete and compete against the best in the world. I'm extremely excited to have this opportunity to represent Canada. I think this will be a great opportunity to learn and develop further."

"I'm very proud of how far Jacob has come along on his rowing journey," said Adam Parfitt, Rowing Canada's High Performance Director. "Each athlete has their own unique journey, and we applaud Jacob for his commitment and dedication to achieving his own success in Paris and beyond. The whole rowing community and nation is behind him!"

Para rowing will take place from August 30 to September 1 at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Paris, with the heats on day one, followed by the repechages on day two, and wrapping up with the finals on September 1. Wasserman will compete in the men's PR1 single sculls.

"A massive congratulations to Jacob for being nominated to the Canadian Paralympic Team," said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "To make the Paralympic Games so early in his Para sport career is a sign of his skill and commitment. His future in sport is definitely bright and I know all of Canada will be cheering him on as he races in Paris."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jacob to the Canadian Paralympic Team," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "It has been so fantastic to see Jacob's journey in Para rowing since he discovered the sport, and to be selected to compete at the Paralympic Games is an incredible achievement. We encourage him to take in the whole experience in Paris, and know the entire team will be supporting him."

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place August 28 to September 8 in Paris, France. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 140 athletes.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Paralympic Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee. The current list of nominated athletes can be found HERE. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About Rowing Canada: RowingCanada.org

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

MEDIA CONTACTS: Nicole Watts, Senior Manager, Communications & PR, Canadian Paralympic Committee [email protected], 613-462-2700; Colleen Coderre, Communications Lead, Rowing Canada Aviron, [email protected], 613-530-6217